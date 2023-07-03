S/East: IPOB denies issuing one week sit-at-home order

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, its Directorate of State, DOS, and the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamd Kanu, Monday, disassociated themselves from purported rumour making the round that a one week sit-at-home order would be observed in Biafraland.

Dissociating the movement from such rumour, the IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, wwho made the denial on their behalf said that the clearification became necessary in view of inquiries from people asking if IPOB leadership has called for a one week sit-at-home order.

” IPOB is not part of such irresponsible order from government paid agents whose agenda is to redicle the struggle to restore Biafra sovereignty. Therefore, Biafrans should ignore the rabble rousers. There is no sit-at-home scheduled,” he stated.

According to him the purported one week sit-at-home jingle on social media is not from IPOB stating that

IPOB is not in the business of issuing irresponsible and non-existent sit-at-home orders.

“IPOB is a responsible movement and family. Our aims and objectives are to give peace and freedom to our people not to inflict more pain on the pains Nigeria has already inflicted on us. Those who came from the back door are nothing but thieves. Thieves come to rob, kill, and destroy. The agent provocateurs are on the same mission as the Nigeria government and her security agents to keep Alaigbo under security and economic siege while disguising as fighting for the release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“How can we be keeping our people indoors for one week at this harsh economic times in Nigeria. Our people should start reasoning. As IPOB joins the call for our people who are under threat in Lagos to bring their investments home, some Federal Government Agents are trying to make Alaigbo unattractive for our people to return. They have failed.

“Those piloting IPOB affairs are intellectuals who know when to apply different strategies. We can not indulge in the activities that will impact negatively on our people. Our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu can’t indulge in anything that will increase our people’s suffering. Our people should ignore the useless one week sit-at-home order from agents claiming to be fighting for Biafra freedom.

“Some of the foot soldiers of these Nigerian agents in diaspora don’t realize that they were being used by enemies of Biafra to suffer Biafrans in order to make Biafra agitation championed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB unattractive. But their agenda is dead on arrival.

“We are not in the business to suffer Biafrans at this harsh economic time in Nigeria. Should IPOB decide to call for sit-at-home, we will communicate it publicly to Biafrans, and it will no exceed one day. Biafrans will comply with such an order, not the one coming from criminals enforcing sit-at-home by killing our people. If any fool is caught forcing our people to sit-at-home, he should be treated as a criminal that he is,” he vowed.

He urged the public to ignore any rumors about a one week sit-at-home in Biafra Land adding that those behind these devilish orders are not IPOB members, and are not working for Kanu’s uncondictional release.