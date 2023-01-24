Rt. Rev. Michael Akpan enthroned 4th Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria Essien Udim diocese.

By Eyo Joshua, Uyo.

His Lordship, Rt. Rev. Michael Akpan JP, TFG, has been enthroned as the fourth Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria Essien Udim diocese in the Archdiocese of Ikot Ekpene. Akwa Ibom state.

His Bishopric enthronement was performed by the chief officiant, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Etim Udo Ekong JP, Archbishop of Ikot Ekpene assisted by over four Bishops within the Archdiocese.

In a brief but solemn moment the chief officiant expressed joy over the successful enthronement of Rt. Rev. Michael J. Akpan whom he said he had known for a long time as a fire brand Christian after God’s heart, expecting that he will build on achievements of his predecessor and work as a family with his congregants.

He said: “Judging from the happiness radiating from the countenance on your faces I believe the work will move on well and I thank you for the smooth transition.”

Others who spoke including both the clergy and laity of the diocese, had one thing in common to say and that is that for the newly enthroned Bishop to have served the diocese both as a synod secretary and presbyter, his work would be a work over because he is already on a familiar terrain.

Both the synod secretary, Very Rev. Godwin Essien and chairman, central planning committee, Elder (Prince) Sunday Udioko described the enthronement of the new Bishop as fantastic, adding that it has fulfilled the purpose of God for the diocese.

They expressed gratitude for God to have brought a servant after his His heart and advised the celebrant to be judicious while dispensing his charge.

“The beautiful thing about the bishop is that he had been the synod secretary and presbyter and he will perform well for the good of the diocese.

“The major recipe for development is unity of purpose. The moment people come together for one purpose there is a likelihood to succeed.

“Remember the tower of Babel. In the Bible until God said if I allow this people to continue they will reach heaven and put disunity among them through introduction of different languages, immediately the progress stopped. We advise the leaders and the led to come together for progress in the diocese”.

In his maiden message to the faithful, he prayed God to endow him with the word of wisdom filled with spiritual capacity to impact his flocks positively that will draw them closer to God such that none would be found wanting when the trumpet shall sound.

“God should give me the grace to continue to work successfully in His vineyard and impact His chosen to make heaven as ultimate. I therefore call on all to come back and let us nite as a family.”

As CAN chairman of Essien Udim, he called on every Christian, even outside the Methodist faith to go and collect his/ her PVC in preparation to elect the leaders who fear and will take care of their welfare.

The epoch making event was well attended by dignitaries from far and near.