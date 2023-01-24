2023: Senator Eyakenyi says PDP is only Party to sustain ongoing peace in Akwa Ibom state.

By Akaiso Eyo, Uyo.

The senator representing Eket senatorial district in the red chambers of the National Assembly, Senator Dr. Akon Eyakenyi, has given reason why People democratic party should be voted to power again in Akwa Ibom state in the forthcoming general elections, saying if not for anything else PDP is the only Party that will sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

Senator Dr. Eyakenyi who is the running mate to the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno in the forthcoming governorship election, while fielding questions from news men on Friday night at Ibom Icon hotels and golf resort during the 60th birthday celebration of Hon. Justice Eno Isangedighi, encouraged electorate to go out en masse to vote Pastor Umo Eno for governor, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President and all other PDP candidates in Akwa Ibom state to continue to enjoy peace unlimited.

“You should vote for peoples democratic party in Akwa Ibom state. People democratic party has been able to give peace in Akwa Ibom state which encourages development, enables people to come in from across the country and beyond to invest in the state uninterrupted.”

Dr. Eyakenyi who is on the brink of making history as the first elected female deputy Governor in Akwa Ibom state, not appointed, expressed happiness to Independent national electoral commission for extending the deadline for collection of permanent voter cards (PVC) nationwide.

In the same vein, the distinguished Senator Eyakenyi who is the political leader of Oron nation given her wealth of experience having held several political offices within Akwa Ibom state and the country at large, called on those yet to acquire their permanent voter cards to do so before INEC closes its portals, to enable them carry out their civic responsibility.

Back to the 60th birthday celebration of Hon. Justice Eno Isangedighi who is her sister in-law, the distinguished Senator of Federal Republic of Nigeria wished her many happy returns and God’s protection of her life.

“Hon. Justice Eno Isangedighi is married to my senior brother, Arch. Henry Isangedighi. She is a caring woman who is beautiful inside out. Since she came into the family she takes everybody as her own. I join all her admirers to wish her happy birthday,” she added.

The event was graced by dignitaries cutting across all walks of life, including medical practitioners, Senior Advocates of Nigeria and others to numerous to mention.