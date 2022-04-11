Rt. Hon. Itam Abang says AKHA Deputy Speaker, Princess Felicia Bassey is a gift to womanhood.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

A few days ago, precisely on Saturday a galaxy of dignitaries converged on the prestigious Ibom Hall, along Ibrahim Babangida Avenue, Uyo, to celebrate with the Deputy Speaker of Akwa Ibom state house of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Princess) Felicia Bassey who turned 60 that day.

The dignitaries came from far and near and all walks of life, including government, politics, business, public and private sectors, to mention but a few.

Among the throng was a female member of Cross River state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Dr. Itam Abang, a two term legislator who joined the myriad of well wishers and admirers to eulogize the celebrator, describing her as a gift to Womanhood.

“Sixty years look good on her because without being told you can never believe that this great Amazon has clocked three scores on the planet Earth. I thank God for where He is taking her to. This is not the end of her journey politically.

I wish her to grow higher because she has good temperament, good precedence and she is very accessible. Infact, she is a gift to Womanhood.”

Speaking further on the celebrator, the legislator cum academician who was apparently excited for her colleague said ” What I have seen today has taught me to render service the best way I can to God and humanity, especially women and children.

“Because it is the service she has rendered that has brought these people from everywhere here. You can see the caliber of people present in this hall. From His Excellency to Senators, Reps, theologians and even nursery School children.

“It has also taught me that the saying what a man can do a woman can do better is not a fluke. Give a woman a task to do she will surely deliver to the best of satisfaction. That is exactly what Rt. Hon. (Princess) Felicia Bassey has done that has brought everybody to gather here. May God continue to endow her.”

The encomiums poured on the two term Deputy Speaker of Akwa Ibom state house of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Princess Felicia Bassey by another two-term legislator, Rt. Hon. Itam Abang PhD on the auspicious occasion spoke volume and set the tone for other speakers.

Little wonder other women and even men that spoke subsequently, including Akwa Ibom state Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo and Udom’s wife, Dr. Martha Emmanuel, joined the template set by Rt. Hon. Abang to describe Princess Bassey as a Pathfinder, philanthropist, benefactor, icon and the torch that lights path for women for greater explois.

“Your bold footprints, pioneering initiatives and breakthroughs in the past six decades have come as convincing proofs that women can do it and even superlatively if given the needed space to showcase their God-given endowments and acquired capacity in any position chosen in their contributions to the growth and development of the society.”

Therefore, we wish you: “more years of thanksgiving, good health, breakthroughs and successes that will continue to launch as a distinct brand in public service and purposeful living.”

Citation of Rt. Hon. Princess Felicia Bassey read by a legal luminary indicates that she was born 16 out of 17 children which means that if it was in this era of family planning there wouldn’t be Felicia, hence this birthday celebration.