Rivers State records improvement in ease of doing business in Nigeria: Banigo

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the Sub National Ease of Doing Business Baseline Survey indicates that Rivers State is doing great in the Ease of Doing Business in the Country.

Dr. Banigo stated this at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, on Thursday, 20th January 2022 shortly after her arrival from Abuja, where she represented the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the National Economic Council Meeting.

Dr. Banigo disclosed that the factors, which determines this survey, includes infrastructure, security and health security.

“With the ten flyovers the Governor is constructing in Rivers State and of course with all the other infrastructures in Health, in Education and the monumental improvement in security, as well as the clearing of the hideouts of criminals, obviously gave us a head way in doing very well in this baseline survey”. The Deputy Governor further stressed.

According to the Public Health Physician, the response of the State to Covid 19, under the watch of Governor Wike as the Incident Manager has been tremendous in terms of health security.

“I want to encourage the citizens of the State to maintain the non-pharmaceutical measures like the correct wearing of face masks, regular washing of hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds, social distancing, coughing and sneezing into one’s elbow, as well as the improvement of personal and environmental hygiene. I also want to encourage the Rivers People that vaccination actually reduces the mortality and the morbidity that arises from Covid 19”. Dr. Banigo quipped.

For a better society