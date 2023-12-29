Rivers of crisis: Tinubu lacks powers to overrule court decisions or give instructions to  Fubara–Rivers Elders

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja and Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State elders and leaders have written an open letter to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, warning him against implementing the resolution reached at a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja to resolve the political crisis in the state.

The Rivers elders, in their letter, described the resolution as “a death sentence,” contending that it was lopsided in favour of Fubara’s estranged political godfather and ex-governor, Nyesom Wike.

The forum, led by former Rivers State governor, Chief Rufus Ada-George, made the declaration in two separate open letters dated December 24, 2023, and addressed to President Tinubu and Fubara respectively and read to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

They declared that the presidential resolution on the political crisis in Rivers State was lopsided and not implementable because it was against the rule of law.

“For us, as custodians of the Rivers people’s conscience and morality, we find the directive resolution document lopsided and skewed in favour of the interest of your current minister, Nyesom Wike, to the detriment of the governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the governance of the state and the interest of the generality of the good people of Rivers State,” they wrote.

They said Tinubu did not have the power to overrule the decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, while faulting the Christmas Day broadcast by Fubara that he would implement the resolution.

The open letters were signed by Chief George, Dr Gabriel Toby, Ibim Princewill, Rear Adm. P. Fingesi (retd.), Emeritus Prof. Dagogo Fubara, HRH Iraron, Ede Obolo, Anabs Sara-Igbe, Senator Bennett Birabi, Ms Annkio Briggs, Captain Nwankwo, Prof. A.W. Obianime, Prof. E. T. Bristol, High Chief Marcus Atata, Senator Wilson Ake, Dr Silva Opusunju, Sen Andrew Uchendu, Kalada Iruenabere, Atamuno Atamuno, Prof. N O Nyenke, and Godwin Abbey.

“Mr. Governor, Sir, you stated categorically that you are a principal participant in the entire saga and the Presidential Peace Proclamation is not as bad as being portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it. That proclamation is actually a death sentence as it breaches all legal and constitutional rights you swore to uphold. Mr. Governor, you also stated in your broadcast that the document offers a way and means of peace: Peace at what cost?” the elders queried.

“Does the President have the powers to overrule the ruling of a court of competent jurisdiction when he is a product of the court himself?

“Central to this, Mr President, is the sacred doctrine and practice of the separation of powers. May we inform Mr President that the seats of the cross-carpeting members have been declared vacant by the Speaker, known to the law, Rt Hon Ehie Edison, through an ex parte order issued by the Federal High Court Port Harcourt division.

“We cannot but imagine how providing accommodation and meeting venue for legislative business becomes the duty of members of the House of Assembly who you directed to seat wherever they choose and not by the Executive arm as in the case of the National Assembly Complex were Legislative Quarters are provided and maintained by the Executive arm.

“Given the foregoing, it is evident that Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Chief Executive Officer of Rivers State, was coerced into submitting to your premeditated action plan even when it is well known that Mr President does not possess such powers to give directives to a democratically elected governor or impose his will on the state government and the good people of Rivers State.

“As far as we are concerned, that meeting did not happen, and those directives are not implementable because to do so will be acting against the constitution and the rule of law.”

The elders, however, lauded Fubara for his humility as shown in his Christmas Day speech to the people of the state.

..As lawmakers insist it’s time to end Plateau killings.

In another development, the invasion of five communities and the killings of over seventy persons by unknown gunmen in Gashish and Ropp Districts of Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State on Christmas eve have raised national and global concerns about the security of persons in Nigeria, particularly the North Central region of Nigeria and murders that have gone for too long on the Plateau.

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives led by the Minority Leader Hon.Kingsley Chinda in a strongly worded statement condemned the babaric act and said that it is time to end the killings

These murders, which he said have become the cyclical outcomes of inter-communal violence in Plateau State, show how grievances between communities can be turned into organised violence by unidentified groups and persons who use violent methods to address perceived differences.

When Jos was turned into an infernal theatre and a killing field in which one thousand people lost their lives in 2001, many thought that the violent expressions of differences had reached the zenith; but, unfortunately, more attacks followed in Jos, Wase, Langtang North, Langtang South, Shendam, Mikang, Qua’an Pan, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom, resulting in many deaths and the destruction of properties.

The reasons adduced by observers for the sad state of affairs which ranged from internecine fights between* indigenes and settlers for natural resources to inter-ethnic rivalry ensuing* between ethnic groups *no longer appear plausible, in view of the increasing rates of attacks, sophistication of invasions of communities, and the anonymity of the perpetrators of the attacks. There is something about this anonymity which makes the murders of the Plateau sinister.

What is more sinister is that warning of impending attacks are unheeded by security agencies, coupled with the apparent unwillingness of the political leadership to arrest perpetrators and nip the violence in Plateau State in the bud.

“If the accounts of witnesses are to be believed, what stands clear is the act of collusion and conspiracy in the bloodletting”.

“The murders on the Plateau have gone on for too long and must be stopped now!

“We extend our condolences to the Government and People of Plateau State over the murders”.

The caucus said that while it appreciates the efforts and sacrifices of our military and other security agencies thus far, it calls on and encourage them to commit more and be unrelenting in tackling the crisis until victory is assured for all.

The group also urges the National Assembly security committees to draw strength from sections 4, 88 and 89 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended, to commence a proper and detailed investigation into the persistent murders and profer legislative solutions to end same.

…State Police ‘ll address insecurity in Nigeria—Group

However, a group, Initiative for Better and Greater Nigeria (IBBN), has called on the Federal Government to establish State Police as a solution to the current security challenges confronting the nation.

Prophet Isa El-buba, the Convener of the group made the call in a news conference on Thursday in Jos.

El-buba was reacting to the Christmas eve killings in some communities of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen invaded over 84 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi and killed scores, injured many others, destroyed houses and properties worth millions.

The ugly incident also left 29,350 persons displaced and currently taking refuge in some worship centres within Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi towns.

But the convener, who described the killings as ‘heart-wrenching’, maintained that state policing would compliment the efforts of the federal security architecture.

”One of the recommendations we want to make is that we call on the federal goverment to do a constitutional alterations to provide for state policing.

”This will compliment the obviously overstretched and insufficient central security operatives who need longer time to reinforce to locations where citizens need urgent help.

”So, we call on President Bola Tinubu to halt his holidays and return to service by sending a comprehensive bill for state policing to the National Assembly.

”This move will forestall the audacious regular killings and maiming of poor Nigerians in ungoverned spaces with very small security presence,”he said.

El-buba commended the efforts of Plateau government toward ensuring lasting peace returns to all parts of the state, and called on the security agencies to compliment these efforts.

He called on the security agencies to intensify efforts toward tackling the menace of insecurity and other challenges confronting the state.

He further commended groups and individuals in Nigeria for speaking against the killings in Plateau, adding that such move had further unite the people.