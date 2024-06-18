MAN commends security agencies over release of kidnapped Fouani Group MD

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expresses concern has commended the security agencies for the reported release of the kidnapped Managing Director of Fouani.

In a statement signed by it’s Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadri, MAN was deeply saddened and worried by the recent kidnapping of the Managing Director of Fouani Group, a member of the Association.

Ajayi-Kadir said, the incident, which occurred recently, has left the entire manufacturing community shocked and concerned about the safety of its chief executives and indeed, its workforce .

The Director General said, the Association, on receiving the news of the unfortunate incident, frantically made contact with relevant authorities, including security agencies, to express its deep concerns and to reaffirm its confidence in the ability of the agencies to briskly bring an end to the nightmare.

He said, “We are glad that the efforts of the security agencies paid off and yielded results without casualties among the victims. MAN commends the security agencies for the safe release of Mr. Fouani.

“The Association urges for intensified efforts to tackle the rising cases of kidnapping and insecurity in the country, as it poses a significant threat to the business community and the overall economic development of Nigeria.

“This if not checked, will erode investor confidence in the economy and further jeopardize the efforts of the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at repositioning the economy for growth.

“MAN also extends its solidarity and hearty felicitation to the family and colleagues of the Managing Director over the release,” he said.

Speaking further, the MAN DG maintained that the association remains concerned about the safety and well-being of its members and will continue to collaborate with authorities to address security challenges facing the operators in the manufacturing sector in particular and the nation in general.