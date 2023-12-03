Rivers Govt, signs MOUs with TAF, GOSH to deliver 20,000 housing units, Central spare parts market in the State

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government on Saturday signed two separate Memoranda of Understanding, MOU, with TAF Africa Global and GOSH Project Limited, to deliver 20,000 housing units and for the development of a Central Spare Parts Market in the state.

The MOUs were signed with the two companies at Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday December 2, 2023.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mustapha Njie, signed for TAF Africa Global, for the development of RIV/TAF City Housing Project on 1000 hectares of land for 20,000 housing units, and the Chief Executive Officer, Okoh Jeff and Engr. Charles signed for GOSH Project Limited for the development of a Central Spare Parts Market in the state, while the Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN) signed for the State government on the two projects.

Governor Fubara who spoke during the MOUs signing, charged the companies handling the low cost housing building and building of the spare parts market to Fastrack the process for the development of the State.

The Governor said the RIV/TAF City Housing Project when completed, will provide 20,000 units of affordable houses and address the problem of housing for low income earners in the State.

He asserted that the project underscored the intention of his administration on propelling economic growth of the State

He said even if people already knew the mantra of his administration, which is consolidation and continuity, they also need to understand that it included expanding on the existing structure of the city current status.

“We told our people that we are not limited to the vision we inherited, but included expansion, we meant it with all seriousness and you can see with what we have done today. The city will gradually start expanding, and not limited to our present structure.

“I am happy to say this, one of our greatest problems is housing for the low income earners. Our vision as at today, is to provide for those level of people. What we have done is to give our people hope.”

On the central spare parts market, Governor Fubara said during the electioneering campaigns when the support of Ikoku traders was solicited, he promised to develop a modern market for them to show that his administration is very caring.

“It is important because by the time the spare parts market starts up, we will have a central place where businesses that have to do with vehicles; repairs, sales and other associated activities will be established for the traders. It won’t be just a market, it will also bring about a level of development within that axis.”

He charged the investors to ensure immediate commencement of the projects directing them to ensure that the ground breaking holds in a weeks time to show seriousness attached to the two projects.

Speaking for TAF Africa Global, Mr. Mustapha Njie said a subsidiary of his company called Pricewise Home Nigeria Limited will develop 20,000 housing in phases on the 1000 hectares of land and thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them to do the project.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Gosh, Mr Okoh Jeff assured that they will give the best dedication to delivering a central spare part market that will accommodate all traders in that business in one place.