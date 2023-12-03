Mutfwang sues for unity as Yeshua kingdom foundation hosts thanksgiving concert in Jos

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to fostering a united and prosperous Plateau, despite the challenges confronting the state.

He emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens in building a peaceful and unified Plateau where people of diverse tribes and faith coexist harmoniously. Governor Mutfwang made these remarks at the annual Thanksgiving concert of Yeshua Kingdom Foundation, held at the 10 Commandments, Dwei, Du, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“We aspire for Plateau to stand united under God, united in the purpose of God, and united in the pursuit of God. I trust that God will bring this vision to fruition in the coming years,” he declared.

Expressing gratitude for the citizens’ fervent prayers for the sustenance of peace amid challenges, Governor Mutfwang expressed optimism that Plateau would emerge victorious. He likened the current challenges to the journey from Egypt to the promised land and assured citizens that God would lead them to the land of Promise.

“We are confident that God will guide us through the obstacles and grant us the strength to overcome the challenges ahead. This battle is not ours but the Lord’s,” he emphasized.

He appreciated the former Governor and President of Yeshua Kingdom Foundation, Sen. Jonah David Jang for bearing the burden of bringing people together to praise God, and said the event ushers in the Yuletide season which is characterised by love, exchange of gifts and unity.

Governor Mutfwang encouraged people to utilize the festival of praise as a means to draw closer to God, acknowledging the prevailing spirit of prayer in the state and urging citizens to continue in that direction.

President of Yeshua Kingdom Foundation and former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang, expressed gratitude for God’s intervention in Plateau’s affairs. He clarified that the ministry’s vision centers on worshiping God and carrying out His will, emphasizing its interdenominational nature.

The Guest Preacher, Pastor E.A Adeboye, represented by Apostle Emmanuel Kure, urged believers to be open to God, allowing Him to dwell in their hearts as they walk in truth to please the Lord.

The Thanksgiving concert, was attended by approximately 5000 worshippers, including dignitaries such as the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba, Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly, Amb. Gabriel Dewan, Secretary to the Government of the State, Arc. Samuel Jatau, Chief of Staff Government House, Engr. Jeremiah Satmark, Chairman PDP Plateau State, Hon. Chris Hassan, Former Senate Minority leader, Simon Mwadkon, former Minister Water Resources, Ngo Sarah Reng Ochekpe, Head of Service Plateau State, Mrs Rauta Dakok, Commissioners, among others.