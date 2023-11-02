Rivers crisis: Court stops House of Assembly from impeaching Gov Fubara

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt and Favour Ishember, Abuja

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state has issued an interim order restraining the Rivers State House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule from impeaching the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Also restrained from carrying out any action to remove the Governor from office are; Deputy Speaker, the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi.

Presiding Judge, Justice Ben Whyte issued the order following a suit reportedly filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara through his lawyer, Damian Okoro (SAN), earlier on Wednesday, against the defendants and directed that parties should maintain status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice and thereafter adjourned to 14th November, 2023 for motion on notice.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has warned against any move to tamper with the political structure in Rivers state, even as he told Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday, that he could not be intimidated.

He made the statement after a closed-door meeting with members of the PDP Governors’ Forum led by Chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, on a courtesy visit to the Minister’s office, accompanied by Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, and Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas.

Recall that crisis had erupted in Rivers State on Monday, after an attempt by the State Assembly, to impeach Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

But addressing the PDP Governors, Wike said he would not be intimidated, noting that impeachment moves were not equivalent to a military coup, but was a provision in the country’s Constitution.

He dismissed rumours of interest in monies belonging to Rivers state, adding that nobody could take away the political structure in the state.

“Nobody can intimidate me. If I want to do something, I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup; it is provided under the Constitution. I’m not interested in all the rumours, money, this, and that. Rubbish. Absolute rubbish. I just left office how many months ago? And I’m FCT Minister, so which money?

But nobody can take away our political structure. No one. You cannot work and people will begin to bring enemies, those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. Nobody does that. I’m not a political ingrate, but don’t touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes”, he said.

Wike also appreciated the Governor’s Forum for the courtesy visit and appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the privilege to serve as FCT Minister, while reiterating his support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, thanked Wike for his willingness to resolve issues, noting that the Forum had “waded into the matter”, which showed the importance of Rivers State. He also commended the President for his appointment of Wike as FCT Minister, noting that his antecedents spoke volumes about his ability to lead.

Similarly, Rivers State Governor, Fubara, has described the feud between him and his political godfather and predecessor in office as a family problem that would be resolved amicably.

Governor Fubara said this on Wednesday while playing host to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who led a military delegation on a courtesy visit on him at the government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor described the rift between him and Wike, as a problem between father and son, stating that there is “nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem”.

He assured that the political tension raised in the state, will be doused and every contending issues amicably resolved for the state to move forward.

“For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on, what’s not going on. We are okay, there is no problem,” Fubara said.

The Governor used the medium to commend the Chief of Defence Staff for his efforts to ensure a credible off-season elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu is also interested in a free and fair elections in order to allow the will of the electorate to prevail, which is why he has given matching orders to the military to ensure that there is no intimidation or molestation during the electioneering period.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has his theme, which is Renewed Hope Agenda and I strongly believe that free and fair elections are part of it. That is why he must have commissioned you to make sure that this off-season election is conducted in a manner that will reflect that the people voted for who they want.

“So, I want to thank you for taking the pains moving from one state to another to put the right things in place. I strongly believe that this off-season election is going to be transparent and one of the best ever conducted.”

Fubara also applauded the Nigerian Army, Navy and Airforce for the various roles played, complimenting the Nigeria Police, in helping to ensure security in Rivers State.

Speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa assured the Rivers State Governor that the military will not renege on their statutory mandate of maintaining peace and preserving the unity of Nigeria.

He said modalities have been put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the November 11 off-season elections warning that any officer that compromises the process would be prosecuted.

The Chief of Defence Staff who acknowledged the strategic importance and contributions of Rivers State to Nigeria’s economic development, assured the protection of the nation’s assets and check the menace of crude oil theft and pipelines vandalism.