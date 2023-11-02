Senate confirms Chira as Auditor-General, 7 RECs

By Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

The Senate Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Mr Shaakaa Chira as the Auditor-General for the Federation.

In addition, the lawmakers confirmed appointments of seven out of ten Resident Electoral Commissioners ( RECs) forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday .

The confirmed nominees as RECs after separate appearances before the Senate are, Etekarnba Umoren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti), Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe), Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Aminu Kasimi Idris (Nasarawa), and Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq (Niger)

The three whose appointments . were not confirmed due to non appearance before the Senate were Dr Bunmi Omoseyincemi ( Lagos State) , Dr Anugbum Onuoha ( Rivers State ) and Mr Abubakar Fawa Dambo ( Zamfara State ) .

The confirmed RECs are to serve a five-year term each, and can only be removed by the president and a two-thirds vote from the National Assembly.