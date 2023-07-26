Rival cult kills, beheads man in Anambra, cuts off his penis

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A member of a rival cult whose name was given as Amobi Anagor, popularly known as ‘igwe omeli’, was on Wednesday inside killed inside Eke Awka market, in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.by Suspected cultists.

It was learnt that the incident happened early in the morning while traders were opening their shops for business.

According to a source the deceased was a notorious cultist, who was always used by the leadership of the market to collect toll.

Information has it that Anagor who made effort to escape on sighting some members of a rival cult met his Waterloo as he was caught and hacked down in the market, around 7am with his head snd penis cut off.

It was aoso gathered that his assailants took the cut off body parts with them, leaving the trunk lying inside a line in the market.

A source said, “His real name is Amobi. There was a time he was brutally attacked and left for dead.

“Since then he has been in hiding. He even ran away from the hospital where he was being treated. He sneaks in and out of his family house.

“Later on, he was engaged by one vigilante outfit. Once a cultist, you must go down. One thing people must know is that cultists don’t forgive. Even when you repent, they will still come for you.”

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that operatives of the command have been despatched to the scene.

The incident it waa learnt caused panic in the market as some traders who had come out for their businesses hurriedly shut down their shops, for fear of reprisal by the rival group.