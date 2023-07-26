Jamoh Extols Virtues of Late Prince Paeke, Commissions Hall in His Honour

Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, OFR, Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has lauded the life style and ethical behaviour of Late Prince Paeke Dongban, an employee of the agency until his death on July 23, 2022

While commissioning a multi-purpose hall built in honour of Late Paeke in Ngootlong, Plateau State, Jamoh described in the deceased as a morally upright young man who was ethically conscious and a good example in the midst of his peers.

Describing Paeke from the workplace perspective, Dr. Jamoh said the deceased was known for punctuality, commitment to work and sincerity to the cause of nation building.

Dr. Jamoh said “An emotional void created in the hearts of the NIMASA family members by the demise of Prince is filled by the noble deeds he was noted for and the many positive ways he touched lives at work and at play.

” Prince was an ambassador of the modern Nigerian youth.

The NIMASA DG while commending the parents of the deceased for

making efforts to immortalise their late son with the building of a multipurpose hall in his honour, reassured that the agency and all friends of Paeke, will always stand by them.

Paeke’s mother Hon. Justice Monica Dongban -Mensem is serving President of the Federal Court of Appeal

Other dignitaries present at the event who spoke glowingly about the deceased and strengthened the family were the governors Caleb Muftwang of Plateau; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Hyacinth Alia of Benue; Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa and former Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Jonah Jang of Plateau

Also present was the President of Nigeria Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau, traditional rulers and other dignitaries

The high point of the gathering was Dr Jamoh’s formal commissioning of the multipurpose hall in honour of the deceased .

Prince Paeke who was born on 29th January 1984 died on 23rd July 2022