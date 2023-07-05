Rite Foods Limited, Leading Food and Beverage Company, Showcases Remarkable Support as Sponsor for Ojude Oba 2023, the Spectacular Ijebu Cultural Festival

…Rejuvenates Participants with Premium Brands

Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading food and beverage company renowned for its diverse range of award-winning brands, made a remarkable statement as one of the proud sponsors of the revered Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu-land. Themed “Ojude Oba- A Lesson in Religious Harmony,”, the festival was infused with vitality and cultural splendour, captivating participants, indigenes, visitors, and consumers alike.

As a market leader in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, Rite Foods Limited showcased its iconic products, which have gained widespread popularity and earned numerous accolades. Among these are the 13 variants of the Bigi Carbonated Soft Drink, Bigi Premium Water, Sosa Fruit Drink, Fearless Energy Drink, and Bigi & Rite Sausages, all of which have become integral to the festival’s traditions.

The historic city of Ijebu-Ode came alive with the festivities which commenced on Friday, June 30, 2023, with a vibrant carnival that set the stage for the grandeur of the Ojude Oba festival. The occasion witnessed the participation of the esteemed “Regberegbe” groups, dating back to the 17th century, adorned in exquisite traditional attires, adding an air of excitement and cultural richness. The event featured enthralling cultural performances by various age grade groups, showcasing traditional folklore, modern music, captivating drummers, dances, and mesmerizing equestrian displays by the warlords’ families.

Dignitaries from various walks of life graced the festival, including the revered Royal Monarch, the Awujale of Ijebu-land, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba II, alongside the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the Chairman of Rite Foods Limited, Alhaji Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa OFR. The presence of distinguished guests like the esteemed business magnate, Sir Clement Oluwatumininu Okeowo, National Assembly members from Ogun State, diplomats, royal leaders, business tycoons, senior government officials, and dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria as well as notable sons and daughters of Ijebu-land further added grandeur to the festival.

Drawing both Ijebu-land natives and visitors from around the globe, the Ojude Oba festival remains an iconic celebration cherished by the community and beyond. Rite Foods Limited’s Managing Director, Seleem Adegunwa, emphasized the company’s commitment to preserving cultural values through significant initiatives like the Ojude-Oba festival, which has contributed immensely to the artistic and tourism potential of Ogun State.

Adegunwa reiterated Rite Foods’ dedication to engaging with the local community through its distinctive brands, fostering growth and prosperity. He praised the efforts of the respected Monarch, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba II, for his enduring efforts in upholding the legacy of Ijebu-land during his over six-decade reign as the supreme ruler. He highlighted the Monarch’s trustworthiness and emphasized the importance of supporting his cause for the well-being of the populace.

Rite Foods’ support for the Ojude Oba festival reflects its profound belief in Nigeria’s cultural diversity and its commitment to fostering harmonious co-existence among communities. The company’s participation in the festival on power bikes, showcasing its products, added excitement and engagement for competitors, spectators, and customers alike.

Throughout the festival, participants enjoyed the refreshing taste of Bigi carbonated soft drinks, savouring the distinct flavours. Those partaking in various activities were re-energized with the invigorating Fearless Energy Drink. Furthermore, the premium Sosa fruit drink, available in five delightful flavours – Orange, Apple, Cranberry, Orange Passion Mango, and Mixed Berries – offered a refreshing treat to the festival-goers.

The Ojude Oba festival stands as a testament to Rite Foods’ dedication to community development and empowerment, and the company was commended by the esteemed Monarch of Ijebu-land for its support in bringing the festival to life. The Royal Father extended his prayers for the company’s continued expansion and its contributions to the state’s progress, including youth employment and other aspects of community development.

Rite Foods Limited’s sponsorship of the Ojude Oba festival exemplifies its commitment to preserving cultural heritage, connecting with consumers, and promoting peaceful coexistence. The company’s array of renowned brands continues to play a significant role in celebrating the rich heritage and traditions of the Ijebu-land c