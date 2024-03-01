Reps urge NERC to provide data on metering customers by Discos

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to provide a comprehensive report on the performance of the DisCos in metering electricity customers.

This followed the adoption of a motion on Complaints on Metering Customers by Rep. Uchenna Okonkwo (LP-Anambra), at plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, Okonkwo, said there had been reports of discrepancies, mismanagement, and non-compliance with the terms and conditions of the loans disbursed under the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) by some DisCos.

He said this had led to inefficiencies, underperformance, and failure to achieve the objectives of the NMMP.

The lawmaker expressed worry at the lack of proper oversight, monitoring and evaluation of funds disbursed under the NMMP by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He added that this had created opportunities for corruption, diversion, and misappropriation of public resources.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Government to prioritise the implementation of the Power Sector Recovery Programme, which provided a roadmap for sustainable power sector reform.

The House also urged the CBN to provide a detailed report on the implementation of the National Mass Metering Programme NMMP.

The House said this included the number of loans disbursed, the amount disbursed, and the status of the loans, to the House.

The House mandated its Committees on Power, Banking Regulations, Rural Electrification Agency, Housing and Habitat, to investigate the disbursement and use of funds under the NMMP by the CBN.