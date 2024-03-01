Arms Control Centre retrieves 20,000 small arms in Nigeria

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) says that it has retrieved 20,000 small arms and 60,000 units of ammunition in Nigeria.

Retired Air Vice Marshall Haruna Mohammed, the North West Zonal Coordinator of the centre, disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting at Bukavu Barracks on Thursday in Kano.

Mohammed explained that the centre was determined to eliminate small arms and light weapons in the region and the country as a whole.

He said that the centre was tasked with formulating and implementing strategies to eradicate arms proliferation.

The zonal coordinator emphasized that the recovered weapons often had trade markings, enabling the identification of their source countries and manufacturers.

According to him, NCCSALW used kinetic and non kinetic measures to recover the weapons and ammunition.

Mohammed added that synergy between security agencies and different stakeholders had eased the task of the centre.

“The centre’s engagement underscores the commitment of NCCSALW in achieving a weapon-free environment and ensuring the safety and development of the Nigerian society,” he said.

He warned against illicit circulation of arms, urging Nigerians to support the efforts of government in curbing insecurity created by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

Earlier, the Assistant Director of Strategic Communications at the centre, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Sani, said the institution was established on May 3, 2021 in line with Article 24 of ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

Sani said that all hands must be on deck in support of the efforts of government at curbing the security challenges in the country.

Also speaking, the Commander, 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Kano, Brig-Gen. Musa Sadik, called for the engagement of all stakeholders in the fight against proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

The district head of Albasu, retired AIG Bashir Albasu, also called for the engagement of traditional rulers in the activities of the centre.

Some of the participants who spoke at the event called on government at all levels to fight drug abuse and create jobs for youths to prevent them from dealing in illegal arms.