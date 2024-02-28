Reps Assures Hypaddec of timely release of funds from federal budget

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has assured the Hydro-Electric Power Development Agency that the parliament is ready to ensure timely release of funds from the federal government budget to the agency for them to perform the duties optimally.

Chairman of the House Committee on Hydrological Services Hon.Dr Pascal Agbodike gave the assurance to the Managing Director of the Agency Mr Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa during an interactive meeting of the committee with the agency.

He said that the House Committee would ensure that there is timely release of funds to the agency from the Ecological Funds office of the federation and share internally generated revenue of the ten states that benefit from the agency.

He said that there are many things that the committee is doing to ensure that there is the welfare of the citizens of the states that hosted hydro-power projects

He said:” This House Committee ‘ll ensure that the 50 percnt share of the agency’s funding from the Ecological Funds Office and the 10 percent share of states’s internally generated revenue is given to the agency”.

Earlier in a presentation before the committee, the Managing Director of the agency Mr Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa said that the House Committee should help the agency in delivery its programmes and projects.

He further stated that ten states of the fedeation are the benefiting from the projects being executed by the agency in the country.

He lamented that funding had been a major challenge affecting the effective performance of the agency’s statutory responsibilities to the citizens of the host states and communities.