Reduce the price of cooking gas, APC chieftain begs Tinubu

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged President Bola Tunubu, to take immediate action in addressing the exorbitant price of liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) in the nation.

Oyintiloye noted that the skyrocketing prices of cooking gas has forced many to switch to the use of charcoal and firewood which could aggravate climate change challenges and pose adverse effects such as deforestation, desertification and soil degradation that could lead to erosion.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, on Sunday, the former lawmaker added that the cost of cooking gas was becoming unbearable for the masses, stressing that while many Nigerians were struggling to look for what to eat, the means of cooking their food should not be made difficult for them again.

Oyintiloye said, “I know Mr President has a listening ear and he will do something urgent about this matter.

“The announcement by the petroleum minister(state) on the ban on the exportation of the product is a good one, but it has not started having any positive effects on the masses.

“The fuel subsidy removal is biting hard on the people and electricity supply is not stable.

“All these are impacting negatively on Nigerians and solutions should be provided without further delay.

“All relevant and critical stakeholders must join hands with the president to tackle the challenges in the oil and gas industry.

“In an attempt to substitute clean cooking gas for firewoods and charcoal by cutting down green trees, this will affect human survival.

“This will in turn pose serious danger to the respiratory organ, fatigue, headaches, confusion, and dizziness to human system due to inadequate oxygen delivery to the brain, thereby reduces overall well-being of people.

“Human being depend on green plants for our daily supply of oxygen, while giving back carbon dioxide to the plants.”

He also commended the president on his proactive steps in putting the Nation’s economy in the right path.

His words, “I want to commend the president on his tireless efforts in putting the economy of the country on the right path.

“With patience, endurance, prayers and support for the president, we will come out stronger from these challenges.”

He however, appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the president as he is working tirelessly to deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.