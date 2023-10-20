Real-time traffic information begins in Lagos as Gov unveils live camera update

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday said the live camera update of the State traffic radio, 96.1FM is an innovation that would enhance free flow of traffic for Lagos motorists and other road users.

The Governor gave the remark at the unveiling ceremony at the Radio House, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, saying the real-time information update would address challenges faced by the traffic managers.

With the new technology, the traffic reportage from the live cameras situated at strategic locations across the State is expected to be immediate and accurate.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Lanre Osiyemi said the deployment of new technology directly connected to the radio studio was in line with the Smart City initiative of the state government.

Osiyemi said, “The Live camera update infrastructure enhances the capacity of the radio station to provide timely, reliable, accurate and dynamic information reportage and travel advisory to teeeming Lagosians. This event is of utmost importance because it is a testament to deploy state-of,-the-art technology by providing efficient service delivery.

“As a result of this commitment which is in line with the Smart City project, we have achieved significant improvement in addressing operational challenges in several areas including traffic management, health care services, land management, urban planning and law enforcement.

“The use of technological tools have become imperative in a city like ours with high and increasing population. The Lagos traffic radio live camera infrastructure being commissioned today is therefore an addition of technologically driven initiative adopted by this administration to enhance free flow of traffic in the metropolis.

“The technology will address chanllenges ranging from collating information, inaccurate update delivery by our LASTMA officials, the ever-changing dynamism of traffic information which still subsists.

“The digital cameras will help the station to get live update which will encourage real-time traffic reportage from the live cameras situated at strategic locations across the State,” the Commissioner stated.

While congratulating the management of the radio, the Commissioner expressed satisfaction, saying the station would provide the much needed information for Lagosians in a bid to plan their travel journey.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said the metropolitan nature of Lagos with ever-increasing population had made it imperative for the State to continue to innovate in addressing traffic situation in the State.

Omotoso, who is the Chief Host at the event noted, “The metropolis of Lagos with ever-increasing, rural-urban migration for the rapidly increasing population shows that the 3,567km landmass is often locked down.”

He stated that with several innovations that had often been introduced in the station since its inception 11 years ago, it was an indication of the State Goverment’s resolve to address challenges of traffic logjam in the State.

He stated further that with the latest innovation of having not less than 300 roads connected to the radio studio, it would address lateness of reports by the traffic managers.

In a statement earlier signed by the General Manager of the Station, Mr Tayo Akanle, he noted “The innovation will boost traffic reportage and update including travel advisories by providing real time traffic information for the motoring public and commuters within and outside the State.”

Akanle explained that the initiative is in line with current realities and dynamism of a society like ours of which the deployment of new technology and innovations are components that will not only make the station more relevant but also serve its purpose.