Pipeline Surveillance has boosted States’ Revenue, says Diri’s aide

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Special Adviser on Oil & Gas to the incumbent governor of Bayelsa State, Franklin Otele has lauded the Federal Government for the introducing pipeline surveillance contract to end pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the country especially in the Niger Delta region.

Otele in a chat with Journalists in Port Harcourt said the introduction of pipeline surveillance has help to boost States economy across the country, especially that of Bayelsa.

He stated that with operations of pipeline surveillance contractors like Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd, PINL, the menace of oil theft and illegal bunkering which threatened Nigeria’s economy have drastically reduced, adding that crude oil delivery through pipelines has risen from the almost 3 percent to above 90 per cent.

He also noted that oil pollution and environmental degradation have also been stemmed, while fishing and farming which were gravely endangered at the peak of the nefarious activities of pipeline vandals and oil thieves, have been boosted.

His words, “I want to thank the federal government for the initiative of engaging pipeline surveillance contractors such as Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd PINL, which is presently in Bayelsa State.

“We interface with the communities, International Oil Companies, IOCs, and the contractors as well; illegal refining activities (kpo-fire) is not a strange thing in the Niger Delta. But since the inception of the contractors in Bayelsa, we have started to receive good results.

“Before the coming of the pipeline surveillance contractors, pipeline vandalism and illegal refining activities was rampant across many states including Bayelsa. But they came and engaged the communities, spoke with government and enlightened the people on the consequences of the illegal acts.”

Speaking on the consequences, he said, “Once there is vandalism there’s shortage of crude oil supply, shortage of production and when this happens, first, the state government’s aspect, the monthly revenue will drop.

“At the community level, you know in Bayelsa, our occupation is predominantly fishing and farming and where there are pollution here and there, it will kills all the fishes around. Secondly, it will destroy the farmlands. And recently, we saw fire outbreaks where lives were lost, especially in Rivers and Imo states.”

Otele who commended the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, for its key strategy of community engagement, employment of youths and carrying out medical programmes, also called for extension of the contract as well as widening the scope of the job for the contractors.

He used the medium to advised Bayelsan and Niger Delta youths to shun violence, stop pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering as well as engaging in criminal activities for the interest of the nation.