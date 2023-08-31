Purplebloom Publishers organizes 1st Authors’ conference in Ibadan

PATIENCE OGBO

Purplebloom Publishers, a company based in Ibadan Oyo state with two years in the publishing industry has set the pace in Nigeria by being the first publishing company to organize a conference and a workshop where budding authors are mentored and the business of authoring, publishing books take centre stage .

The conference with the theme ‘’Pen and Purpose: Authoring experience into existence’’ according to the organizer Mrs. Adejoke Oyekan, the founder of Purplebloom Publishers was a two-in-one event that kicked off on August 25th with a Writers’ Workshop and continued on August 26th with the Authors’ conference at the IACD Library Ibadan Oyo state. According to Mrs . Oyekan, the conference is to ‘’enlighten authors and educate them on the importance of good storytelling. The use of social media and how to network with other writers and authors’’.

Mrs Oyekan added that ‘’The event started with a Writers’ Workshop. We had forty budding writers and there were practical sessions. We had five facilitators, some of the facilitators include, Tade Ipadeola, Ronke Giwa Onafuwa, Ayo Oyeku, Oluchi Ayakudo, and Chima Goke. And the conference is aimed at reaching the members of the public, the writing community, fellow publishers and the readers… It is meant to improve the reading culture. “I urge the authors to continue to push no matter the challenges, one day someone somewhere will acknowledge their efforts .” This event is also meant to bring Purplebloom to the limelight on what we do to improve the reading culture. This the first edition but with the feedback we are getting, it will be a yearly event by the grace of God ‘’.

Giving the keynote address at the Author’s conference, Mrs. Funsho Adegbola, The founder of Vale College who is also an author of the books ‘’ He Gave Me Wings and She Gave Me Roots”, said authors should be focused and relentless in getting their stories out. She said ‘’ My book is about my relationship with my parents the late Bola Ige and Justice Atinuke Ige. They were my favourite people in the world apart from God and they both died prematurely at the age of 71. I thought that the best way to honour their memories was to write a book. The message in that book is that if you are intentional in your parenting, the children will be impacted positively. Writing is not easy especially when you want to write a book. You need to keep working on it until you achieve it. This is a fantastic conference. I think it is a pity that technology has taken over the written work but there is technology in the written work. You can put your book online. People write and they make a living from them so authors are not poor’’

Speaking to the youth and urging young authors to be relentless, Mrs Adegbola said ‘’ When you are online, read quality things that will develop your mind. Believe in yourself. What are the challenges in writing sometimes we do not realize what we have until someone tells us. Your gift is something divine. Stop second-guessing yourself. Write and get good publishers, something well designed, Funding the book can be challenging but ask yourself, are you a salt in a container or a salt of the world? Technology has opened up a lot of opportunities. You can have an audio book. If you can dream it, you can achieve it’’

In his goodwill message, Dr. Kolade Mosuru, the owner of Booksellers Bookshop said writers have a prominent role in society. He said. ‘’The information we get from authors helps us in numerous ways. They educate, entertain, and enlighten the society. I totally did not subscribe to the saying that Africans do not read. It is just that we do not read enough. When it comes to reading, you have to be groomed and develop the skill from an early age. How many people were read to bed? It is not a natural thing to read but when you embrace it, it becomes second nature and when you introduce many people into that, then they become readers. When you are talking about encouraging reading, the focus should be on education generally. The government needs to sit with the stakeholders in the industry and find out what the challenges are ‘’

Speaking to the budding authors to be passionate about writing, Dr. Mosuru said ‘’ Sometimes when we write, we write to ourselves against having a conversation. The book is between you the author and the reader so it is a conversation. Learn to write well so that the editor will be in a position to guide you. Occasionally, authors write and are proud of their work but they have not subjected the work to a second and a third party. Always read even as a writer. Never stop to read. When you read you will gain a lot from other people about their styles, presentations to perfect your skills. Ensure quality of purpose and be original. Add a fresh voice to your work’’

Speakers at the conference include Dr. Lola Ayo –Fashida an author and life coach, Mr. Ebenezer Adekunle a financial consultant and business coach, Ronke Giwa Onafuwa an author and broadcaster, Edmund Obillo a broadcaster, Efe Fagbeja an author and speaker, Afounda Samuel a broadcaster and founder of Primus Radio, Bunmi Akingbade an author and leadership coach. Others are Yemisi Soyinka an author and Child Welfare coach, Loveth Ighoruemuse an author and broadcaster, Olamide Akin Alibi an author and founder of Every Child Matters, Lady Gwen an author. The Master of Ceremony was Titi Kushimo

Afounda Samuel talked about harnessing the power of media for growth. He stated that writing a book is not always about making money as there are many different reasons to write a book. He said ‘’ You need to know what has been written. Establish your personality by branding yourself and selling your brand, have fellowship online and make it a trend on your online sites like Facebook, Instagram, etc. Get another personality to promote the book on their blog or timeline. Thank God for social media we are all media practitioners’’

The First panel on ‘’ How to turn challenges into Triumph had the discussants Efe Fagbeja talked about the need to know the purpose of writing and balancing writing with public opinion.

Dr. Ayo-Fashida talked about writing as a divine gift and to tell experiences that will inspire others in bad times and in good times.

Mrs. Giwa Onafuwa urged authors to be authentic. Learn from other people’s experiences. To take their lives seriously from a young age. To maximize their time and life. and the need for people to share so that others can relate and be inspired to avoid mistakes.

There was a stage performance by Mr. Olayinka.

Mr. Adekunle talked about ‘’financing and pitching the author’s dream ‘’. He emphasized the need for authors to keep financial records. He said ‘’ Learn to keep a small amount and grow it over time. No amount is too small to keep a record of. Learn to separate business money from personal money so as to have a financial record that you can use to attract investors and get grants for your business. Learn to have a projection and plan ahead’’.

Mr. Edmund Obilo who spoke about ‘’Understanding the elements of a bestselling story’’ said ‘’ If you want a good story, you will find it in books. How do you craft a compelling story? You need to write well and be a good story teller with characterization. Books that have conflicts attract readers. Utilize the power of storytelling to write relatable stories, engage in good plots and emotionally engaging books sell faster. Project to write well so as to make fast sales of your books. Writing can earn you good money if you can do it very well.’’

There was a health talk by Matron Ojediran of Blossom Health Clinic. She urged the participants to go for regular health checks, eat lots of fruits and take the necessary rest. Blossom Health Clinic also gave free medical check-ups to the participants in the conference.

The event continued with a second panel with the discussants talking about the Positive mindset for creativity’’ moderated by Mrs. Oyekan.

Mrs . Ighoruemuse while speaking on the importance of positive thinking and creativity in writing said quite a lot of people are concerned about what you write. Write something that will bring positive solutions to people‘s lives. Positive thinking is important as it will bring about problem-solving skills in your writing’’.

For Mrs Akingbade, a positive mindset is a propelling force that casts away doubts and fear. She said ‘’When you have a positive mindset, it makes you believe that you can achieve anything. It helps you to fight against self-doubt and that you have what it takes to overcome the doubts. It can help you as an author that you can do it and write. positive mindset fights negative thoughts that want to stop you’’.

Lady Gwen on the other hand stated that ‘’ Do it, just write. Do not wait until it is perfect. Your life is enough lessons to write about. Do not be afraid to test the waters’’

On her part, Mrs. Soyinka said initially, my inspiration comes from reading the word of God. Write about your experiences from your childhood, teenage to adulthood. Have good people around you to encourage you. Hang out with good company that can tell you, you can do it. This will give you the positive mindset to write and be a good writer that will inspire others’’.

