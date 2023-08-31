NAEC Conference: Industry leaders, experts to discuss opportunities in energy sector

Industry leaders and expert speakers will on October 05, 2023 share insights, learnings and provide the very best peer-reviewed analysis on opportunities to the already dwindling investments in Nigeria’s energy sector.

In a release signed by the Public Relations officer of the Association of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) Opeoluwani Akintayo, said this year’s international Strategic annual conference, would provide a platform for captains of industry, regulators, lawmakers, and other stakeholders to meet and deliberate on issues affecting the smooth operations of the energy industry, growth, prospects and opportunities.

Themed; Nigeria’s Energy Transition: Enhancing Investment Opportunities & addressing challenges in Oil the and Gas Sector, the 2023 conference will as usual attract high powered attendance from across the nation and beyond.

Chairman of the Association, Olu Phillips, explained that this year’s conference promises a unique touch of expertise contributions how Nigeria can bring to bare its energy transition plan set for 2060.

“Nigeria has pledged to reach net zero by 2060, ten years behind that of the United Nations. However, as the clock keeps ticking, not much is being done towards achieving this transition in terms of investments. This is the time stakeholders should begin to talk seriously, make plans, policies and execute them,” he said.

Billed to deliver the keynote address is the Group Chief Executive Officer, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Falcon Corporation, Audrey Ezeigbo will be the conference chairman for the second time.

Other expected stakeholder at the conference include: The stakeholders include Ministry of Petroleum, NNPCL, Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission(NUPRC), Nigeria Midstream And Downstream Regulatory Authority( NMDPRA), Nigeria Content Development & Monitoring Board(NCDMB),Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), Nigerian LPG Association (NLPGA) and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN)

Also expected are CEO’s of Chevron, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies , Shell, Seplat Energy, Axxela, Oando, Ikeja Electric, EKO Electric, TCN, NIMASA,NERC, NEITI, ANED, AA Holdings, Pengassan , NALPGM, NLC

Topics for panel sessions include: Energy Transition , PIA, Petroleum pricing and the way forward for the downstream sector and the Power Sector: X-raying Issues, Challenges, Opportunities And finding Solutions.