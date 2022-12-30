Prof. George Obiozor: Ohanaeze, Buhari, Tinubu,  others mourn late Igbo leader

By Obiora Ifoh, By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja and Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, mourned the passing of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, 80.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to Obiozor’s family, the government and the people of Imo State as well as Ndigbo, at home and in the diaspora.

Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled President Buhari pays tribute to Prof Obiozor, Ohaneze President General.

According to Adesina, “Describing his demise as an immeasurable loss to the country, the President notes that the former Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs exemplified leadership skills and values as a thoroughbred diplomat.

“The President believes that the contributions of the unique leader and strong proponent of peace and a stable polity, who also held other strategic public positions, will never be forgotten.

“President Buhari trusts that all who mourn the demise of the statesman, who commanded great respect among his peers in the academia and foreign policy arena, will honour his memory by actively embracing his beliefs and ideas geared towards uniting Nigeria beyond geo-political considerations.”

The President said he has fond memories of meeting Prof. Obiozor on several occasions and values his endearing sense of patriotism.

He, therefore, joined the Igbo nation in mourning the irreparable loss of this great son of Nigeria, even as he prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.

Similarly, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has declared that the death of its President General, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, has robbed Ndigbo, Nigeria and the world of “a prodigy and an enigma of some sorts: an erudite reflective scholar of world renown, prophetic intellectual, astute resourceful administrator, sagacious phebian political submarine, seasoned diplomat, cultural reservoir, detribalized patriot, jovial cerebral discussant, among others.”

The pan Igbo organisation, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, while celebrating the life and times of Professor Obiozor, recalled the assurance he gave during his first world press conference as the President General, that time has come for the realisation of the age-long collective aspiration for a Nigerian president from the South East of Nigeria.

It also recalled how Professor Obiozor followed up the assurance by leading delegations to former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the British Embassy, South South leader, Chief E K Clarke, Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the Sultan of Sokoto, among others, advocacy visits, which Ohanaeze Ndigbo said, has “assumed an irreversible, unquenchable and irresistible national charm, resonance and unprecedented crescendo.”

The statement also recalled that during the last meeting of the NEC of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide held at Owerri, Obiozor “spoke emotionally about the candidacy of Peter Obi and pointed out that it would have been a major catastrophe if Obi were not in the race” and “expressed satisfaction that Peter Obi has changed the political dynamics of the country and created a pathway for Nigeria’s new beginning.”

It said that “when a chronicle of Igbo personages will be launched, some leaders will appear in footnotes while some chapters will be devoted to Ambassador Professor George Obiozor.”

Full text of the statement reads: Igbo Titan Bows Out

It is with pain and sorrow in our hearts that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed all the Igbo sons and daughters received the news of the passing of Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, CON, (Ugwumba). Until his death, he was the President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.

Obiozor was a prodigy and an enigma of some sorts: an erudite reflective scholar of world renown, prophetic intellectual, astute resourceful administrator, sagacious phebian political submarine, seasoned diplomat, cultural reservoir, detribalized patriot, jovial cerebral discussant, among others. The most endearing of the Obiozor mystique can be summarised in character; the courage of his convictions, steadfastness and uncompromising commitment to his goals. Obiozor was sometimes misrepresented and misunderstood because of the silent cautious strategy and tactics with which he pursues his goals but behind the great achiever was an uncommon and perfect gentleman of immense proportions. The Obiozor life trajectory is one of the most enviable: he started as a child in Awo-Omamma, went to the USA for further studies, acquired a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), taught in the world class universities and promoted to the rank of a professor of International Relations, served Nigeria in various capacities without blemish as the Director General, Institute of International Affairs, Lagos; Nigerian Ambassador to three countries, Israel, Cyprus and the USA; articulated the Return of Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu with Dr. Chuba Okadigbo and Joe Asogwa in 1982; led the Igbo delegation to the 2014 National Constitutional Conference and ultimately, was elected the President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. Above all, Obiozor in his first world press conference as the President General, at the headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, assured the Igbo that time has come for the age-long collective aspiration of a Nigerian president from the South East of Nigeria. He demonstrated his unassailable commitment to the Igbo by leading delegations to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, British Embassy, Chief E K Clarke, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Sultan of Sokoto, among others. The Obiozor led advocacy assumed an irreversible, unquenchable and irresistible national charm, resonance and unprecedented crescendo. During the last meeting of the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide held at Owerri, Obiozor spoke emotionally about the candidacy of Peter Obi and pointed out that it would have been a major catastrophe if Obi were not in the race. He expressed satisfaction that Peter Obi has changed the political dynamics of the country and created a pathway for Nigeria’s new beginning.

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, while announcing the death of the Igbo leader stated that “the death of this foremost Igbo leader and former Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States of America and the State of Israel, is a big loss to Imo State, the South East and the entire Nigeria.”

One can also add that the global academic community has lost a lot with the passing of Obiozor.

Obiozor will be remembered as a man who displayed an uncommon intellect, irrepressible courage, candor, tolerance, large heart and equanimity; he sacrificed his personal comfort in the service of Igbo nation. What stands Obiozor out among his peers is his unique intellectual wizardry, profound sense of humour, extraordinary creative imagination, rationality, clear-headedness, unwavering determination and incandescent passion with which he pursues his views even in most hostile or complex circumstances.

While we condole the wife, children and the immediate family, we take solace in the fact that when a chronicle of Igbo personages will be launched, some leaders will appear in footnotes while some chapters will be devoted to Ambassador Professor George Obiozor.

.An iroko has fallen– Atiku

Also, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar mourns the death of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor.

The PDP presidential flag-bearer in a press statement personally signed by him on Thursday morning said that he received the news of Professor Obiozor’s death with rude shock.

Atiku noted that the late former Nigerian ambassador to several foreign missions is a huge loss for the country.

According to the press release, Atiku remarks that, “Prof Obiozor was a charismatic personality. He was much at home in any part of Nigeria.

“He was a consummate diplomat who believed in consensus, and had a stabilizing influence.

“His wide experience in diplomatic foreign missions garnered over decades and across diverse postings came in very handy in making him a pan-Nigerian.

“Professor Obiozor taught us the essence of large-heartedness because he was generally accepted by even those who were not in support of his candidacy during the election that saw his emergence as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“He was a master of political consensus. A writer famous for his ‘politics of precarious balancing’ in which he espoused balancing the diverse interests in the country.

He was a promoter of the unity of the nation. Igbo nation will miss him. The whole nation will miss him.”

Atiku shares his condolences with the entire body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the South-East part of the country and the country as a whole over the fall of an Iroko.”

He prays for a peaceful repose of his soul and his immediate family to have the fortitude to bear the loss of its patriarch.

.His death great loss to Nigeria – Peter Obi

Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has described the death of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, as a great loss to Nigeria.

Obi, who said this in his twitter handle on Thursday, expressed sadness over the news of Obiozor’s death.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

“He was a dear elder brother and friend.

“Prof. Obiozor was a patriot, renowned academic and diplomat, who served Nigeria and Ohanaeze selflessly and diligently.

“He was witty, well-heeled in history and effusive in his personal charm and warmth.

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader is a huge loss to the entire Obiozor family, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Nigerians in general.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his family and all who mourn him,” he said.

Obi prayed God to grant him eternal rest and those he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

.One of our finest statesmen, says Jagaban

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential candidate has joined to pay tributes to the departed President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, on Thursday in Lagos.

He said Obiozor lived a distinguished life of service to Nigeria and to Ndigbo.

Tinubu gave the tribute in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman.

He said the career of Prof. Obiozor made him one of the foremost patriots who served Nigeria with diligence, honour, and integrity.

Obiozor was at various times the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, ambassador of Nigeria to the United States and to Israel, and High Commissioner of Nigeria to Cyprus.

Tinubu said Obiozor’s death robbed Nigeria of one of its finest statesmen.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Ambassador George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“This great Igbo leader and Nigeria’s elder statesman was a distinguished academic and diplomat who served his people and the entire country with honour, dedication and distinction.

“Ambassador Obiozor’s death at this time has again robbed our dear country of one of its finest public servants and committed leaders.

“As the leader of Ohaneze, he championed the course of national unity and economic development while seeking a more equitable and even-handed federation where all the constituent units and ethnic groups can live together in peace and harmony.

“The ideals of a better and more inclusive country where justice and equity would prevail, for which Ambassador Obiozor lived will forever be cherished,’’ he said.

The former governor of Lagos State extended his condolences to the family, government and people of Imo; to Ndigbo, and to Nigerians adding that the deceased served the country with pride and distinction

Tinubu prayed God to comfort Obiozor’s loved ones and all those he left behind and also to grant his soul eternal rest.

Governor of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has condoled with the family of renowned diplomat, scholar and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Professor George Obiozor.

Obiozor reportedly passed on Wednesday at 80, after a brief illness.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday, Okowa described the deceased as an accomplished and erudite scholar, renowned author and seasoned diplomat, adding that he was an epitome of selflessness and statesmanship.

He said that Nigerians would miss his unblemished services to the nation and to the international community, and prayed that God would raise more persons in Obiozor’s mould in Nigeria’s political and socio-economic firmament.

The governor joined family members, the academia, the diplomatic community and the Igbo nation in mourning the renowned scholar, who was elected as the President-General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo on January 9, 2021.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condole with the deceased’s family, the academia, ndi Igbo worldwide, particularly Imo state, on the passing of the renowned diplomat and Igbo leader, Professor George Obiozor.

“We received the news of his passing with shock, but thanked God that he lived a life of great impact and contributed immensely to the international diplomacy and national development.

“As a great patriot and elder statesman, Prof. Obiozor made significant contributions to the growth and stability of our nation through his selfless service to the country and humanity.

“As President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, he displayed an uncommon wisdom and irrepressible courage in his service to the Igbo nation.

“He would be greatly missed by those whose lives he impacted and inspired in very many ways,” the governor stated.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed professor, and for God to comfort his family.

Also, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, has condoled with the Obiozor family, the people of Imo State, Igbo nation and Nigeria in general, over the death of the President – General of Ohaneze Ndi – Igbo Professor George Obiozor.

In a Statement issued by his Special Assistant Mr Chooks Oko, Umahi said that Obiozor’s death hit him with a rude shock and surprise, describing it as a great national loss.

The Statement noted that the demise of the elder statesman, has created a huge vacuum difficult to fill in the affairs of the South-east in particular and Nigeria nation as a whole.

“I received news of the death of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor with rude shock and a feeling of great loss”

“I wouldn’t have believed the news, had it not been confirmed by my dear brother the Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma”

“Obiozor’s death has created a big vacuum, not only in Igbo nation but in the entire country”

“He was a strong voice in the promotion of peace in the country through his consistent advocacy for equity, justice and fairness across all segments”

“A strong voice in international politics, served Nigeria meritoriously as an Ambassador and Director General of the Institute of International Affairs’

“It is sad that he has to leave when we desired his fatherly counsel most”

The Governor urged the family, the entire Igbo nation and Nigerians in general, to take solace in God who has the prerogative to determine the fate of all men.

Also, The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has mourned the death of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, saying he died in active service of his people.

Ngige, while paying glowing tribute to the late Prof. Obiozor, described him as a successful administrator, quintessential public servant, seasoned diplomat and renowned public intellectual who contributed immeasurably to socio-political engineering in the country.

The Minister reacted in a statement by his media office in Abuja, Thursday.

According to the statement, “The Honourable Minister is saddened by the news of the demise of a man he described as his special friend, and patriot whom he encouraged two years ago to ascend the Ohanaeze Presidential seat.

“He also remembered the role played by Obiozor as the Special Assistant to Late Chuba Okadigbo, the then Special Adviser (Political) to President Shagari, when he (Obiozor) scripted the Amnesty/ Pardon for the Biafran warlord, Late Ikemba Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, in 1983, leading to the return of the later to Nigeria from Ivory Coast where he was on exile after the war. This move was a major healing balm to the deep national wound occasioned by the unfortunate civil war.”

Reminiscing further on the life and times of Obiozor, the former Anambra State Governor recalled that the deceased served meritoriously at different times in the past, as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Cyprus, Ambassador to Israel (1999-2003), Ambassador to the United States of America (2004-2008) and Director-General of Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), among others.

He remembered with nostalgia the intrigues that greeted the January 2021 Ohanaeze election, of which he was a participant, adding that the ovation that heralded the emergence of Obiozor as the President-General, showed the stuff he was made of.

Ngige said, “Messages of goodwill and felicitations came from all corners of our dear country, extolling his competence, character, rich background and track records. I have not forgotten his acceptance speech, in which he promised to use his office to the benefit of Ndigbo and to address the injustices meted out to his people in Nigeria.

“Painfully, while in active service of Ndigbo, Professor Obiozor’s country home in Imo was set ablaze by the so called unknown gunmen in Igboland. He lost all his writings and memoirs that were intended for publication. It was the same fate that befell yet another illustrious Igbo son and former Minister of Finance, Prof. Chu Okongwu. These great men died, heartbroken.”

While sympathising with Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the death of their leader, Ngige urged Ndigbo at home and in Diaspora to see this great loss as a call for sober reflection and deeper introspection, in order to discover when, how and where things went wrong, and how to make amends.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Obiozor’s immediate and extended family, Awo-Omamma community in Oru East Local Government Area, his friends and associates, as well as the Government and People of Imo State, praying that God should give them the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“May God also grant the soul of the departed, eternal rest.”