Producer of movie that took Nollywood actor, Jnr. Pope, crew members life turns self in to police

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The producer of the movie said to be titled “The other side of Life” Adamma Luke has turned herself in to the police.

Recall that Nollywood actor, Junior Pope and some members of the crew lost their lives in the course of the movie production , having drowned in Anam River in Anambra State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said over the weekend in Awka that Adanma voluntarily turned herself in to the police on Thursday, April 11 and wrote a statement.

Ikenga also said that the two boat operators have been arrested and were in police custody in connection with the unfortunate incident.

According to him, the members of the cast and crew of the movie would be invited for questioning.

He further assured that nothing would be swept under the carpet with regards to the investigation about the incident.