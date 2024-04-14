FCTA’s RCSI takes steps to reward staff hard work, foster camaraderie

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a bid to foster camaraderie and reward the hard work of its staff, the Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) recently organized an end-of-the-year get-together party for the year 2023.

The Director, RCSI, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu who

expressed her admiration for the commitment and dedication displayed by the staff members throughout the year emphasizing the importance of such events, stated that they provide an opportunity for employees to unwind, relax, and network in a festive and enjoyable atmosphere.

The event, which was held to celebrate the achievements of the department and appreciate the efforts of its dedicated staff, proved to be an evening to remember for all attendees

Under the leadership of Dr. Ahmadu, the Director of the Department, the party was deemed “better late than never”.

During her remarks, Dr. Ahmadu encouraged staff members to continue upholding the principles of integrity, professionalism, and mutual support that the Department prides itself on.

She acknowledged the challenges faced and the tireless efforts made by every staff member, affirming that their collective hard work had contributed significantly to the success of the department.

The evening was not only filled with delicious food and drinks but also featured dancing competitions that added a touch of excitement to the celebration, as attendees showcased their dancing skills, competing against each other in a jovial and light-hearted spirit.

Amidst the festivities, some staff members took the opportunity to share their experiences working in the Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement.

As the night progressed, the atmosphere became increasingly vibrant, with cheerful conversations and laughter resonating throughout the venue. It was evident that the event had successfully achieved its goal of fostering a sense of community within the department