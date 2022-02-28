PRINCE SAVIOUR ICHE: Entrepreneur par excellence

COMFORT EKELEME

The story of people rising from grass to grace is as old as history. Yet there are very few people who have had the honour of being celebrated as being successful on the account of their doggedness, their commitment to defeat obstacles and triumph over pedestrian territories. Comrade Prince Saviour Iche who is the Chief Executive Officer of Bright Future Hope Enterprises; an indigenous cosmetics company is certainly one of those rare gems who admire everything successful, hence they taste for them. Saviour Iche is certainly one man his community and indeed its environs will not forget in a hurry when it comes to the issues of grass root empowerment, job creation and subsequently wealth creation.

His determination to be a blessing to his generation in diverse ways was among the reasons he decided to raise capital for office space through hawking of his products which has today gained acceptance, not only in Nigeria but in many of the African countries.

It is a thing of sweet memories recalling how Iche, on December 9, 2008, borrowed the sum of N20, 000 from one of his friends in Onitsha, Anambra State to expand his business which is the manufacturing of cosmetics. That particular adventure was the foundation of his business expansion strategies which has very impacted lives today.

Over the years, Iche has in no small measure impacted his community positively through his humanitarian acts, ranging from employment opportunities, scholarships and supporting widows.

Rising from a hawker to an employer of labour, Iche strongly believes that with hard work and determination, success is inevitable. As a young man who started hawking his products on the streets of Lagos, today Iche has become so successful as to have distributors of his products within and outside Nigeria and workers all of which he achieved without government assistance.

An entrepreneur with over a decade of experience, Iche has stayed strong even when the situation wants him to withdraw as he continues to focus strongly on his vision which he believes is one of the reasons he was created by God.

A man of honour with citizens’ interest at heart who feels the pulse of the people, he had on several occasions pleaded with the government of various regimes to provide basic amenities needed by the people of his community. Iche is still in that struggle. This has resulted in him winning several awards and commendations across boundaries and sections.

His passion for humanity was among the reasons why on the 1st of March 2020 which was the second day of the total lockdown in Nigeria occasioned by the COVID -19 pandemic, Iche, went round some local governments in Lagos urging them to provide palliatives for the Citizens.

He had promised to continue the protest until the government heeded his plea, while the local governments he visited included Surulere, Ikeja, Mushin, Oshodi among others.

As an entrepreneur who is abreast with the fate of small businesses in Nigeria, he has over the years led campaigns on the need for the federal government to have special funding arrangements for small businesses in Nigeria, adding that the billions announced for Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) do not get to micro-entrepreneurs in the country.

Knowing the significant role SMEs play in economic growth, Iche had called on the federal government to establish an Entrepreneurial Bank to enable easy access to credit for small business owners due to stringent criteria for loan assessment in commercial banks and Microfinance Banks (MfBs).

To him, limited access to funding is among the things killing small businesses in Nigeria, leading to the rising rate of unemployment in the country.

Iche, who is also a human right activist who also knows his job and take his job as an important factor to the progress of the country, had during the COVID-19 lockdown, supported some families that were affected. That he did in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

Comrade Iche is the holder of a National Diploma in Business Administration from the Lagos State Polytechnic, Higher National Diploma, Business Administration from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), and National Diploma from the centre for National Health studies.

He is the Founder/National President, Ambassador for Peace and Enlightenment Foundation, also the National President and Founder of the Association of Micro-Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (AMEN).

Also, he is the 2017 Class Governor, Human Rights Education Network; Member, Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board; Patron Initiative for Conflict Control Resolution; Patron, Student Union-Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho.

Comrade Prince Saviour Iche has several won Awards and commendations across boundaries and sections.

The Awards are the winner of the Great African Merit Award; Best adviser for survival and growth of SMEs in Nigeria 2014; in 2017, he won the Entrepreneur of the year Award.

Others are Employers friendly Award 2018, West African Leadership Summits Peace Advocacy Award 2019, Icon of Humanity & Society Development 2019, Man of Valour Award 2019, Best Advocate for Survival and Growth of MSMEs in Nigeria 2014, and Most outstanding entrepreneur of the year 2019.

Also, in 2019, he won the Nigeria humanity Helper-Icon Award, Entrepreneur Spirit Awards 2019, outstanding personality service awards 2019, National outstanding leadership awards by congress of Nigerian youths 2021.

He also emerged as the Icon of societal change and transformation by youth for change initiative in 2021, Man of the year awards (NANS) 2021, Certificate of Merit by Human Rights Projects 2017, Entrepreneurial Personality of the Year by Top Celebrity Magazine.

Iche who first studied alternative medicine presently has a good number of Nigerian youths under his employment in his factory in Ijegun area of Lagos State.

Iche who first studied alternative medicine presently has a good number of Nigerian youths under his employment in his factory in Ijegun area of Lagos State.

His products are herbal products which are based on what he studied in school. In the beginning, it was something he was doing for pleasure but the response of the beneficiaries made him go commercial.

At the moment, he is of the view that Nigerians’ response to local products is overwhelming due to the fact that local manufacturers are accessible.

Most of his products are as a result of divine inspiration and knowledge, while the efficacy of the products makes the difference.

AMEN was single-handed formed by him as a result of the challenges he faced while starting up his business. Having passed the hurdles, Iche felt the need to assist those who do not have the means.

The Association was registered in 2010 and stands for one family, one product or service. AMEN, wants Nigeria to be an industrialised nation, to consume what we produce, as this is what will make the economy grow and solve the problem of unemployment in the country.

