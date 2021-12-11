Champion Newspapers Limited
Press conference on Unusual Praise Concert organised by Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ... Nigerian Gospel Singer ; Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe , popularly known as Joe Praize. Chairman   Unusual Praise Concert .Catholic Church of Divine Mercy  (CCDM)  ;George Agu,  Nigerian Gospel Musicians ;David Abolaji Banjoko . Popularly called Beejay Sax ; Parish Priest of Catholic Church of Divine Mercy; Monsignor Paschal Nwaezeapu; Nigerian Gospel Singer ;Ngozi Mbamalu; and Chukwuemeka Annyaegbunam, during a press on Unusual Praise Concert organised by Catholic Church of Divine Mercy; Lekki  in Lagos on 9/12/2021...PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
