President, Police, Oyetola mourn ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun.

.As IGP prays for repose of his soul

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with family, friends and associates mourning the death of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mustapha Balogun.

He also mourns with the Nigeria Police Force, an institution Balogun spent the better part of his life serving.

The President recalls that Tafa Balogun, during his tenure as IGP, did his utmost to ensure that the police performed its statutory responsibilities under a democratic dispensation; and his penchant for boosting the morale of officers and men in the Force has been acknowledged by those who served under him.

President Buhari’s thoughts are with the family, the government and people of Osun State, as well as colleagues and former colleagues of the deceased police chief.

He prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed.

Also, The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday mourned the former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, who died on Thursday at 75.

Oyetola, in a message, condoled the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Oyedotun; former Osun Governor, Chief Adebisi Akande; the immediate family and friends of Mr Balogun; the Nigeria Police Force; and the people of Ila-Orangun, where the late IGP hailed from.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, obtained in Osogbo, the governor also noted the contribution of the late retired police officer, saying his input contributed in no small measure to the nation’s security during his years of service in the Force, including when he served as the IGP between 2002 and 2005.

The governor also described Balogun as a true patriot and respected community leader who made notable contributions to the development of his community and humanity.

He added that this informed the conferment of Oluomo of Igbominaland chieftaincy title on him in the year 2020 by first-class Igbomina traditional rulers in Kwara and Osun states.

The statement quoting Oyetola further read, “On behalf of the government and the good people of Osun, I join family members, friends, the Nigerian Police Force, and the people of Ila-Orangun to mourn the death of retired Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun.

“I pray Almighty Allah overlook his shortcomings, admit him into Aljanah and grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear his demise.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on behalf of the Force Management team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of the 11th Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mustafa Adebayo Balogun, which occurred on 4th August, 2022, at the Redington Hospital, Lekki, Lagos State, after a brief illness.

IGP Mustapha Adebayo Balogun, NPM, fwc, who hails from Ila-Orangun in Osun State, was Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force between March, 2002 to January, 2005, and achieved major operational milestones including facilitating the establishment of the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State. A graduate of the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan where he studied Political Science and Law respectively, the former IGP served in various administrative, operational, and investigative positions all around the country.

Late IGP Tafa, as he was fondly called, was a fellow of the National War College, as it was then called but now National Defence College, Abuja. He equally held many Masters Degrees, cutting across many academic and professional fields.

The late IGP according to a statement by the Force Spokesman CSP Muyiwa Adejobi will be laid to rest in his country home at Ila-Orangun, Osun State on Saturday 6th August, 2022, according to Islamic rites. The Inspector-General of Police hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, fellow course mates, and friends of the late IGP and prays for the repose of his soul.