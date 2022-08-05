Edo begins recruitment of professionals into civil service

The Edo State Government has commenced the recruitment of professionals into the civil service in line with the government’s plans to strengthen the civil service and reposition it for effective service delivery.

Chairman, Edo State Civil Service Commission, Princess Ekiuwa Inneh, in a statement, urged eligible persons to apply for the various vacancies into the state’s civil service, reassuring that the recruitment will be fair and transparent.

Some of the vacant positions to be filled include Assistant Director, Chief Education Officers, Assistant Chief Education Officer, Principal Education Officers, Senior Education Officer and Administrative Officers.

Others are Chief State Counsel, Senior State Counsel, Pharmacist, Senior Nursing Officer, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Principal Accountant, Engineers, Architects, Building and Land Officers, Town Planning Officer, and Higher Estate Officers

Also to be employed include Principal Executive Officers, Statisticians, Procurement Officer, Program Analysts, Higher Statistical Officer, Higher Store Officer, Chief Clerical Officer, and Senior Confidential Secretary, among others.

According to the civil service commission chairman, “Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacancies in the following posts in the Edo State Civil Service. Candidates for the posts must possess the required qualifications, experience, and skills specified.

“Candidates must possess the minimum academic requirements for each role as stated below:

“Degree (Second Class Lower), HND/OND (Lower Credit), or NCE (Merit), only Graduates of 2016 to date are eligible to apply for GL. 08 Positions.

“Candidates must also have completed the mandatory NYSC Program (where applicable) and be computer literate, with good interpersonal/leadership skills and can work effectively in teams.”

She urged interested candidates to “apply by visiting the Civil Service Commission Recruitment Portal at csc.edostate.gov.ng and complete the online Application Forms. All applications must be submitted within three (3) weeks from the date of this Publication while Candidates must not be more than thirty-five (35) years of age as at the time of application.”

The chairman added, “Candidates shall apply for only One (1) position as multiple applications will result in disqualification. Edo State Government does not require Candidates to make any payments to any person or organization and equal opportunity is guaranteed for all Candidates for this free, fair and merit-driven recruitment exercise.”

For a better society