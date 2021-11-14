Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari, Nation mourn Martyred General

News
By Peter
0 35

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they tried to help their compatriots in the war against terrorists. 

“Nigeria has lost brave soldiers. I salute their  courage. May their souls Rest In Peace. General Zirkusu leaves us sad and devastated. The soldier in him will remain immortal” said the President.

The President urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya to accept his heartfelt condolences and that of the nation, and convey same to the members of the families of those martyred.  

“I pray to the Almighty to give you and the bereaved families the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” the President added. 

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5095 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Alaghodaro 2021: Obaseki, stakeholders relish five years of…

Obaseki assures support for businesses, enabling environment…

Marwa charges military officers to engage in book writing

At last, Akeredolu lifts embargo on Forest Reserves,…

1 of 318

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More