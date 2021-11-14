Drama as Lagos lawmakers struggle to defend consumer protection Bill

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A mild drama played out in the Lagos State House of Assembly as members had to take turns to defend the provisions of a Bill aimed to protect the interest of consumers from hazardous products and services.

The drama occurred on Friday 12 November in its determination to convince a stakeholder who had challenged the lawmakers on the seriousness attached to defending the interest of the consumers.

The lawmakers made the affirmation during a public hearing on “A Bill for a Law to Establish the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, Provide for the Protection of the Interest of Consumers, Settlement of Consumer Disputes and for Connected Purposes.”

The public hearing which took place within the Assembly premises was attended by the various stakeholders who believe the interest of the Lagos consumers should be strictly adhered to.

One of the stakeholders, who is a member of Provision Stores Association of Nigeria, Mr Wuraola Abdussalam urged members of the House to go to the markets and see things for themselves, saying a lot need to be done in addressing the rights of consumers.

Abdussalam who spoke in Yoruba displayed some items to back his claim, adding that he had approached Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) over alleged counterfeit products for the past six months to address the complaint of his association.

While appealing to the State Government to come to the aid of Stores Owners Association, he alleged that those items displayed lack any geuineness to guarantee safety for consumers.

He also alleged that it had been difficult for business owners to start up businesses, saying the interest of 15 percent on loan as given by Lagos State Employment Trust Fund was to high.

In a swift reaction,, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni who spoke on behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said, “We are not here so that you can praise us; we are here to look into your complaints. You can make a complaint, should any agency be it LASCOPA or any other agencies are found wanting, we have the power to sanction anyone of them.”

He, however, cautioned Abdussalam over his comment that LSETF collects 15 percent as interest on loans of N250,000 to start up a business, saying he ought to get his fact correct.

The Deputy Spealer explained that no agency of government in Lagos State including LSETF, collects beyond 5 percent as administrative fee.

Also hurriedly speaking over the allegation, the Leader of the House, Hon Sanai Agunbiade said the claim by the complainant was not tenable.

In the same vein, the Chairman House Committee on Commerce and Industry, Hon Bisi Yusuff came for clarification.

He said, “I’m a good listener. For the clarity of your claim, were you attended to at LQSCOPA or not?”

Abdussalam responded in the affirmative and with this response, Yusuff said, that settled your case.

Also responding, the GM LASCOPA, Mr Afolabi Solebo, admitted, “The man was being economical with the truth. The matter he mentioned had been on the ground for long and the manufacturers were invited and they came. Why should he come and tell members of the public that we didn’t handle it well? We ensured that the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and marketers make sure that the products coming into the state are verified as suitable for consumption.

“We attended to him as a consumer; I wonder why he is also here today. Under normal circumstances, some of those products are not supposed to be in the market,” the GM stated.

Earlier, the Chairman of LASCOPA, Mrs. Funmi Falana commended the House for the proactive measure in repealing the law.

She however pointed out that all bottled plastic drinks in the State should have their temperature conspicuously displayed for verification.

She also appealed that the Board for the Agency should include a representative of the National Agency for Foods, Drugs and Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to be of inherent benefit in guarding against hazardous consumption.

A representative of Iyaloja-General, Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, Mrs. Abimbola Jinadu said clause 28 which deals with inspection should be looked into, saying while on inspection, officers should give prior notice to the leadership of the market especially if it would be an open market.

In the overview of the Bill, the Leader of the House, Agunbiade said, “clause 20 deals with a complaint to the Agency. A complaint in relation to any goods sold, delivered or agreed to be sold or delivered, or any service provided or agreed to be provided may be filed with the Agency.

“In clause 21, the Agency on receipt of a complaint relating to goods shall refer a copy of the complaint to the person against whom the complaint is made, directing such person to make representations within a period of 14 days or such extended period not exceeding seven days.

“Clause 27, the the Agency shall not admit a complaint unless it is filed within six months from the date on which the cause of action has arisen unless the complaint shows sufficient cause for not filing the complaint within the stipulated period.”

In clause 28, the Leader explained that an Inspection Officer on the production of the certificate of designation could entre any premises for the purposes of conducting an investigation.

Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni

The public hearing is to let the stakeholders be aware that we are treating the bill on the establishment Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency. We are glad that most of the invited guests turned up at the event.

The regulation that would come after the bill would specify all the aspects of the bill and it would be in conformity with the criminal adminstration law.

He explained that “the Bill is to further empower the agency and give it more power to implement the law. Everybody in Lagos State is a consumer and it is to ensure that the consumers have benefits for the money they spent. Where they suspect that what they were given is not right, they has the right to complain.

“The law recommends that offices of the agency should be opened in all the local governments and where they cannot handle it they should go to the agency.”

In an interview with newsmen, the Chairman of the Committee, Yusuff explained, “The Bill is meant to protect the interest of the consumers and we will ensure that all the necessary things are done to ensure that the consumers are well protected.

“On the issues of prices of goods and services, we all know what is happening in Nigeria and we know that farmers are scared from going to their farms due to insecurity. So, prices of foods might not come down until the security situation improves. Also, prices of goods and services are determined by the law of demand and supply.”

