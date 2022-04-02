President Buhari greets Lady Christine Otedola at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates Lady Christine Otedola on her 90th birthday, joining family and friends to rejoice with the former First Lady of Lagos State.

In a letter to Lady Otedola, the President said:

“I join all Nigerians and the good people of Lagos State in congratulating you on your 90TH Birthday.

“I note your selfless service and charitable works to the people of Lagos state when you served as First Lady between 1992 to 1993 and years after this period.

“In celebrating this milestone, I also recognise the many contributions you have made to the people of Epe, most recently the building and dedication of St Peter’s Catholic Church.

“I wish you many more years in good health.’’

