Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Pastor Schugger set to thrill Lagosian with birthday celebration

Worship
By Peter
Pastor Schugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu PhD.
91

The founder of one of the notable prophetic churches in Lagos, Pastor Schugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu PhD of Grace Revolution International Ministry is to have an epochal birthday celebration in Lagos.

The cleric who possesses awesome Apostolic unction and rare grace to make people rich is set to celebrate on Sunday ,3rd of April at Ukpo Hall,5/7 Owolabi street, lord bus stop Agoo Palace way.

The celebration is meant to start immediately after the Sunday service which starts by 8am.The cleric is inviting people from all nook and cranny to come felicitate with him as a lot of people are waiting to witness the celebration of a clergy who has left indelible mark .

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6368 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Pastor Alex Omokudu: Exemplifying high level of humility and…

With Prayers, Apostle Edith Grace assures Hope for Nigeria

Prophet Collins Ozioma is set to bring 4days Powerpacked…

Bishop Blessing Samuel talks on the importance of…

1 of 47