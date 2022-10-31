President Buhari expresses profound sorrow over Indian footbridge deaths

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India following reports that at least 141 people have died after a bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed last evening.

Apart from those who died, 177 of the 500 have been saved and teams are searching for several others who are still missing.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria I wish to express my profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the Prime Minister, families of the deceased, and the people of India following this tragic incident,” said the President.

He prayed for the recovery of all persons involved.

