President Buhari condoles with NCPC Boss, Rev. Yakubu Pam over loss of mum

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the Christian Community, friends and associates of the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam in mourning the loss of his mother, Ngo Zimi Pam.

The President believes the testimonies about the Rev. Pam’s mother already reflect her life on earth as a caring mother, devoted Christian and a community leader, who lived sacrificially and honestly.

As the matriarch of the Pam family goes home, President Buhari urges a renewed focus on her work on earth, largely shaped by investments of love.

The President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed, and God’s comforting arms over the family.

