Most Revd Humphrey Olumakaiye his wife Prof. Motunrayo celebrates 50th birthday ,25th wedding anniversary and thanksgiving in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ...Primate,( Anglican Communion)  Church of Nigeria Archbishop Henry Ndukuba ;  Diocesan Bishop of Lagos , Most Rev. Humphrey Bamisebi  Olumakaiye, his Wife Prof. Motunrayo Olumakaiye; during the  3 in 1 Celebration , 50th birthday celebration, 25th wedding Anniversary of Motunrayo and Bamisebi ,  Elevation Thanksgiving of the Most Revd Humphrey Olumakaiye  held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos ....PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Barrister Abiodun Adefulire , the celebrant . Prof. Motunrayo Olumakaiye; Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

L-r…Secretary to Lagos State Government. Mrs. Folashade Sherifat Jaji ; Diocesan Bishop of Lagos  ,( Anglican Communion)   Most Rev. Humphrey Bamisebi  Olumakaiye, his Wife Prof. Motunrayo.; Ondo State Deputy Governor. Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa and  representative  of 1st Lady of Lagos state Mrs. Rhoda Ayinde .

L-r…Diocesan coordinator Women of Grace  Mrs.  Ada Smith ; with  Synod Office Archbishops Palace  Mrs. Yetunde Akinluyi .

Primate,( Anglican Communion)  Church of Nigeria Archbishop Henry Ndukuba ;  Diocesan Bishop of Lagos , Most Rev. Humphrey Bamisebi  Olumakaiye, his Wife Prof. Motunrayo (all Middle) Pose with the cross section of   bishops.

L-r … Richard Olumakaiye. Mother of the bishop Mama Olumakaiye;;Diocesan Bishop of Lagos , Most Rev. Humphrey Bamisebi  Olumakaiye, his Wife Prof. Motunrayo;  Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) The  Most  Revd Dr . Ephraim Adebola his wife `Mrs Oluranti; at the cutting of the cake ;during the  3 in 1 celebration , 50th Birthday celebration, 25th wedding Anniversary of Motunrayo and Bamisebi ,  Elevation Thanksgiving of the Most Revd Humphrey Olumakaiye  held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

