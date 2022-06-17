Presidency: Why I picked Gov. Okowa as running mate – Atiku

Obiora Ifoh, and Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has given reasons why he had to pick Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice president unveiled Governor Okowa at the PDP headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Governor Okowa and his Rivers state counterpart, Mr. Nyesom Wike had been pencilled down for the role of Atiku’s running mate.

Speaking during the unveiling, the former Vice President explained that he chose Senator Okowa because he needed a deputy who would be able to speak his mind freely.

He described Senator Okowa as a level headed experienced politician both in the executive and the legislature who would be able to step into his shoes anytime.

Alhaji Atiku said he consulted widely amongst all organs of the party before arriving at the decision.

According to him, “In arriving at the decision, I held wide consultations with various stakeholders in our party including our Governors, National Working Committee, Board of Trustees, and other leaders to seek their inputs and their wisdom.

In these consultations, I made clear that my running mate would have the potential to succeed me at a moment’s notice, that is, a President-in-waiting.

“In other words, the person must have the qualities to be President. The person must have an appreciation of the deep rot which our country has been put into by the rudderless APC government; understands the great suffering that most of our people are going through and the urgency of relieving them of that suffering; understands the critical importance of economic growth and development to provide our young people with jobs, hope, and a pathway to wealth.

“The person must appreciate the critical importance of education in the development of modern societies so we can prepare our young people to be able to compete in the increasingly competitive and globalized world.

“My running mate must understand that without security, development will be very difficult because local and foreign investors who have been scared away already, would not return to invest in our economy. Thus, my running mate will be a person who will stand by me as a I confront the frightening level of insecurity in our land.

“As you know, the APC government went to sleep as huge swathes of our country’s territory fell into the deadly hands of gangs of criminals, including those masquerading as freedom fighters or pastoralists, while our farmers and genuine pastoralists are unable to go about their businesses. The costs in precious human lives and properties have been enormous. My running mate must also not only symbolize the imperative of reuniting our country but also be able to work with me to achieve that objective. This is because a united Nigeria is a potentially stronger, more prosperous, and more secure country able to lead Africa and give hope to the Black race.

“In addition, my Running Mate has to be someone who is not afraid to speak his mind and give honest advice, and, be by my side as I work very hard to reverse the destructive impact of the past seven years of the APC government.

“In the United States of America from where we borrowed key aspects of our current Presidential system, a running mate is used to balance the ticket, complement the candidate and, after victory, assist the President with governance. Sometimes a candidate is chosen who generates a buzz and adds huge excitement to the campaign.

“But today in Nigeria, we face huge challenges which leave us little room for drama. We have to win the elections and get to work immediately. My running mate has to be ready to start working with me, from day one, in addressing our country’s challenges. Nigerians will not accept anything less. That is why I promised the Governors of our party that my running mate will come from among them. Our current challenges call for a government that is highly focused and disciplined.

“I have sought for the support, guidance, and counsel of the PDP in selecting a befitting Running Mate who meets all or most of the qualities enumerated above. The wisemen and sages of the Party, put together by our NWC, have gone fishing and brought home an enviable group of awesome politicians that surpasses these qualities. Every one of the recommended persons is a fit and proper individual to hold this office. While this makes me marvel at the bundle of talents that abounds in our Party, it also compounded my task of choosing a single person from among them.

“Let me therefore pay tribute to my Party and, most especially, to all those that made the shortlist that must now be narrowed down to a single person. They are all dedicated party-men suitable for this task. I wish all the recommended persons could be announced today as my Running Mates. Unfortunately, only one MUST be chosen.

“It is a difficult decision that I am called upon to take. But, as someone hoping to lead a complex country such as ours, tough and difficult decisions would remain a part of my everyday life. Let me, therefore, start this momentous journey with a crucial decision about who, among the eminently qualified shortlist, would be my Running Mate.

“Accordingly, let me state that the person I have chosen as my Running Mate possesses all those identified qualities. He personifies not only the seriousness the current moment represents for our country but also the future that our young people yearn for and deserve. He is a serving State Governor who has demonstrated, in his State and through his conduct, that governance is about service to the people.

“I know that he will not only add excitement to our already energized ticket and campaign, but will also help to bring focus, discipline and stability to our government, come 2023. I am pleased, therefore, to announce here my choice of Running Mate who will help to lead us to victory next year not only in the Presidential election but also in the governorship and legislative elections. And he will be by my side as I work hard every day to provide our people with security, revive our economy, improve education and unite our country. He has both Legislative and Executive experiences. Please join me in welcoming to the ticket the next Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

“You know him to be a fighter; you know him to care about winning; you know him to care about good governance; and you know him to care about our people. Now, my dear friends, let’s do the disciplined hard work necessary to win this election. Let’s go.”

In his acceptance speech, Okowa said, “I want to thank Mr. President in waiting for finding me worthy to be on the tickets. I want to thank the party for accepting that I be on this ticket.”

He also said, “Mr. President in waiting, I must truly thank you for finding me worthy to be on this ticket. I do know that it was a very tough decision, even as you have spoken this afternoon. But I thank God that amongst my very qualified colleagues, even those more qualified than myself, that I found favor and I’m here today as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

“While thanking you, I do understand that it’s a great work that is ahead of us. By the special grace of God, we will work hard to ensure victory for the party. There is no doubt that there is a great work ahead of each and every one of us. The building back process is going to be collective and we’re trusting that all of our team members will want to be part of that story at the end of the day. The story which will obviously be positive and will yield positive results, will require that each and every one of us must support our principle as we move forth in the next few months, and that at the end, we will win the elections with a landslide victory.”

Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) hereby congratulates the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on his emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 General elections.

The PDP-GF notes in particular that the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, promised to select a serving PDP Governor as his running mate, ostensibly not just because of the contributions of the Governors to the effective running of the Party and its stability, but because of their experience and executive capacity. He kept his word.

Governor Okowa has distinguished himself as Governor of Delta State. He also has cognate legislative experience as a former Senator. He has what it takes to be an effective Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The great task of recovering, rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria begins with the Atiku / Okowa ticket. The APC has completely messed up Nigeria. It has failed in all aspects of governance; insecurity, bad economy, dysfunctional education, health and social services are the hallmarks of the APC administration

Also, The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Prince Uche Secondus has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Governor of Delta State for emerging the Presidential and Vice Presidential flag bearer of the party for 2023 general election.

Prince Secondus in a statement from his media office commended the duo for the maturity they brought into the contest which must have been responsible for their eventual victory.

The former National Chairman described Alhaji Abubakar as a square peg in a square hole whose pedigree in the nation’s political space remains outstanding and speaks for itself.

Prince Secondus said that Atiku’s choice of Governor Okowa as his running mate says it all about his knack for picking good head to be around him for the gargantuan task ahead.

The former National Chairman said that with the picking of a running mate, the candidacy is complete and PDP is now set for the inevitable journey back to Aso Rock come 2023.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has also, congratulated Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Elumelu also tasked the governor to “immediately initiate processes that will lead to peaceful reconciliations and calming of all frayed nerves including some leaders who may feel sidelined or scorned in the process of nominating the Vice-Presidential candidate.”

In a statement he personally issued Thursday in Abuja, the Minority Leader said , “Your confirmation as Presidential running mate is no doubt informed by the confidence and trust reposed on you by our Presidential Standard Bearer, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, (Wazirin Adamawa), other PDP leaders, teeming members and supporters of our great party across the nation.

“You have again brought honour and pride to our dear State, Delta, where you have demonstrated uncommon commitment as evinced in your unprecedented achievements in all sectors and we assure you and His Excellency Atiku Abubakar of our unalloyed and unwavering support for the task ahead.

“His Excellency Atiku Abubakar is a statesman par excellence, a brilliant administrator, remarkably committed and competent leader, a unifier and detribalized Nigerian, who has exceptionally deep understanding of the challenges of our nation and the solutions thereto.

“I believe that with His Excellency Atiku Abubakar leading the charge, and you by his side, the PDP is sure of victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

“Importantly sir, as a leader, particularly as the Chairman of the South South Governors’ Forum, I earnestly urge you to use your emergence to immediately initiate processes that will lead to peaceful reconciliations and calming of all frayed nerves including some leaders who may feel sidelined or scorned in the process of nominating the Vice-Presidential candidate.

“On behalf of all our Party members in the House of Representatives, the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and of course, all Deltans, I congratulate you sir as we march to victory in the 2023 general elections.”

Also, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has congratulated his Delta State counterpart, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the running mate to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Alh. Atiku Abubakar.

Obaseki, in a statement, said Okowa’s emergence will translate to victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.

“I heartily congratulate you, my friend and brother, His Excellency, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa on your emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“An energetic grassroots mobiliser; Okowa, a two-time governor, senator and commissioner, has the needed experience that would guarantee victory for our party in 2023 elections in our bid to rescue the country and place it on the path of progress and prosperity.”

“As we embark on this all-important mission to rescue Nigeria, we must now all work together in unity, as a people and party, to reclaim our country,” the governor charged.

In another development , A former commissioner for Information in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua, has given notice that he would be leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the choice of Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the party’s vice presidential candidate.

The PDP presidential candidate on Thursday afternoon presented Mr Okowa as his running mate in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

But Mr Afegbua, who was also a former spokesperson to former military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida, said Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, deserves the nomination ahead of Mr Okowa.

Mr Wike came second in the PDP presidential primary on May 29 in an election in which Mr Okowa led his state’s delegates to vote for Atiku.

However, Mr Afegbua described Atiku’s choice of the Delta State governor as a reward for treachery, noting that Mr Okowa had hosted the meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum in Asaba last year where the governors demanded that the next Nigerian president should be produced by the southern region.

Mr Afegbua spoke Thursday afternoon during a popular Arise News show, The Arise Interview.

In protest at the alleged betrayal of the declaration by Mr Okowa in supporting Atiku at the primary and in accepting to be his running mate, Mr Afegbua said he would stand aside from the PDP and support the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in the presidential election.

Mr Afegbua stressed that he would not be joining the APC but would only be campaigning for its standard bearer.

The outspoken former commissioner had also rebelled against the PDP in 2020 for handing Governor Godwin Obaseki its ticket for reelection after the governor was disqualified from the APC governorship primary for alleged forgery of an academic certificate.

Mr Obaseki went ahead to win the election on the PDP ticket as the party suspended Mr Afegbua for alleged anti-party activities.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday presented Certificates of Return to thirty (30) candidates who won the party primaries under the platform of PDP into the National Assembly and State House of Assembly including six National Assembly NASS members and six others from the State House of Assembly.

Speaking after receiving the Return Certificates, Chris Uba who expressed gratitude to God and the people of Anambra, reiterated commitment towards ensuring victory for the PDP at all levels during the 2023 general elections.

He said: “It has been a long journey but God has helped us to get to this place and we are promising Anambra people that we are ready for the election and we are going to succeed. We have the capacity and everything to run and win this election.

“PDP has no problem. We are one united family. The Labour you are talking about is our brother. Obi is our brother. He is even going to support us because he knows our capacity and we are ready to succeed.”

While responding on the existing relationship between Governor Charles Soludo who was voted into power on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Uba said: “Our Governor is very close to us. He is the Governor of our State. He is our father. We respect him. We are all his children. He has to support us and we are going to succeed. We are cooperating with the Governor. We do not have a problem. We are one family.

For the presidential election we do not have any problem. You are talking about Obi. Obi is our brother. If God says Obi is going to be President, he is going to be President. Anybody God says is going to be we are going to support the person.

On her part, Senator Stella Oduah applauded the delegates for voting en-masse during the primaries, vowed that the PDP candidates are adequately equipped with “strategies and of course put it down and be able to combat the other political parties. What we want to assure them is definitely the victory is ours. By God’s grace we are going to win this and in winning this, all PDP will enjoy.

According to her: “About six of us are sitting members in the National Assembly and about six as well for state assembly. The rest are new people but with wonderful antecedents. For those who are already sitting, if you take Hon Lynda Ikpeazu who is representing Onitsha North and South, you have to visit to see the remarkable work that is going and would continue going on,” she noted.

While responding to question on the emergence of the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi as the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, she said: “We are not jittery that the Labour Party is coming into Anambra. It is not the first time new parties are coming into Anambra.

“But like I said Anambra is a PDP state. That apart, we have people with capacity and antecedents of performance. When you have those two, what do you have to fear? You don’t have to fear anything. Politics is local. What we are contesting for is to represent our people to ensure that we continue doing the good work we have been doing.

“They know we are performers. So they cannot leave what they know to go to what they do not know. Our campaign is going to be what we have done, what we are doing and what we are going to do. Labour cannot say that. Labour is in anticipation of what they might do. So you do not have a comparison. We are not jittery at all. We are more than capable and we are going to defeat Labour.

“On how we get along with the governor of Anambra State, we get on very well. First of all we are brothers and sisters. He is our Governor no doubt about that. But you are talking about legislative elections. He will support us for the simple reason that he knows our capacity.

“In fact in Anambra North and South today, the jobs, roads, water and light you see are the ones that the legislators were able to attract and the governor knows that in collaboration with us, the state would be better off. So it is not about him, it is not about us, it is about the people we represent. So the governor will work with us and we are working together for the benefit of our people.

“What we want is to have the Igbos participate at the national level. Now the candidate that would take us to that level clearly has to be at the majority party. We are the majority party.

“We were not last time, but 2023 we are going to be the majority party and that is where the Igbos should be. We should be at the centre. So this is not about brotherhood and sisterhood, but what is best for our people and we believe we are best for our people,” Senator Oduah noted.