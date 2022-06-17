Police rescue, reunite kidnapped wife of Niger LG APC chairman in Borno

AHMED MARI , Maiduguri

The kidnapped wife of the All Progressive Congress (APC), party chairman of local government area in Niger state, Habiba Usman Bappa was rescued and reunited with her husband, Usnan Abubakar Bappa by the Borno police command In Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

While handing over the kidnapped victim to her husband at the Police headquarters, Maiduguri on Thursday, the Borno state Commissioner of Police, CP Abdu Umar said ” yesterday 15th June, 2022 at about 14,00hours one Habiba Abubakar Bappa fanale, a housewife was brought to Police, headquarters that she was kidnapped by 4 unidentified individuals in Minna, Niger state. We are investigations the circumstances that lead to her kidnaping, how and who brought her to Maiduguri. The scene of the incident was Niger state, we transferring the case to Niger state Police command.”

” Habiba was adducted in her house along Muscow road in Minna, the Niger state capital at about 5:’00 hours where they asked her about her husband whereabout. After noticing that her husband wasn’t around, they asked her money, where she gave them but they kidnapped and from there she just found her self in Maiduguri”, the CP added.

CP Umar said “the police in collaboration with National Union of Road Transport Workers (BURTW), NATO and RTEAN rescued her at the motor park when she was trying to get vehicle to Minna. We are happy today we are uniting her with husband after she was abducted on 11th June, 2922”

Narrating her ordeal to journalists after being reunite with her husband, the Victims, Hajiya Habiba Usman Bappa said on the faithful day that was Sunday when I woke up around 5:00 hours, I was trying to prepare breakfast for my children. Then I saw four people in my house with a female among them, where they asked me the whereabout of my husband and I told then he wasn’t around . They asked me money and I gave them huge amount of money but insisted that I should fellow them, from there I don’t know what happened, I just found myself in Maiduguri “.

She said after regaining her conscious she remembered her husband friend who sales carpet and she asked people to show her where carpet are being sell in Maiduguri, on getting there they said the company doesn’t have branch in Maiduguri, adding that when she could not find the husband’s friend, she asked a Keke NAPEP rider to take her to motor park where she can get vehicle to Minna but was told that she can only that of Kano, and on interrogation they brought to Police headquarters, Maiduguri.

Also speaking on emotional voice and tears,, the husband of the victim Usmsn Abubakar popularity known as Bappa said” I am happy today that I am being reunited with my wife after some days in kidnappers custody. I want use this opportunity to thank God, the police and all those that help in one way or the other..”