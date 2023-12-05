Power Generation:Reps Committee Seek Synergy with Stakeholders

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Hydrological Services and HYPPADEC Hon. Pascal Agbodike has called for the unalloyed cooperation and commitment to service of members in realizing its mandate which includes synegizing with other stakeholders in improving power generation across the nation.

Addressing members of the committee at its inaugural meeting yesterday in Abuja, Rep Agbodike noted for a technical committee such as theirs, competence, commitment and hardwork are key in making a headway.

He urged committee members to be ready for a vigorous oversight of Hydrological Services and HYPPADEC in order to turn around the power generation and distribution services to serve as a boost to manufacturing activities nationwide.

He assured Agencies under its supervision of mutual working relationship in changing the narrative of power supply for the better and assured experienced committee members and the House Leadership Team of the Committee’s willingness to consult with them in the task of achieving its mandate.

Agbodike in response to a member’s question on drawing up a workplan towards achieving it mandate, explained that pending the adoption of the final mandates for the House Standing Committees, theirs, in the main time will concentrate on oversighting HYPPADEC and other Hydrological Services installations.

The HYPPADEC states are Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Benue, Taraba, Gombe and Nasarawa.