Police FIB-IRT nab bandits informant kid cattle rustler, gun runner, other criminals

.Our relatives paid N6.4 m to secure our freedom

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police IGP, Usman Alkali Baba’s Intelligence Response Team IRT of the Force Intelligence Bureau FIB have arrested one Umar Ilyasu (aka Babawo) 42 from Baribari village in Funtua Local Government Area of Kastina State for acting as the key informant to bandits terrorising people

The Police team also arrested one Rabiu Muazu 55 of Biraberi village Funtua and one Haruna Abubakar 20 of Kungurumi village in Gusau LGA Zamfara State for allegedly stealing and selling rustled cattle in both Funtua and Kainji Niger State.

Other suspects arrested by the IRT operatives are Haruna Musa 37 of Zaria in Kaduna State and one Musa Adamu 42 from Kawandere village Nasarawa State arrested for the crime of gun running and sale of illegal arms and ammunitions to other criminal groups

Police operatives acting on actionable intelligence report by natives of these communities arrested the suspects at various locations.

On the bandit informant arrested in Funtua, Police operatives said he has confessed to have been supplying information to the bandits about the community.

Other community natives and those kidnapped and released after payment of ransom also said that he is the one that gives information to the bandits before an attack by the hoodlums on their community.

One of the victims identified as Sanni whose cattle were rustled by the bandits was said to have traced the missing livestocks to a village in Dandume Local Council area of Katsina.

The suspect allegedly told the victim that he should have reduced the number of cattle he owns and rear after the theft of the animals by the bandits.

Another group of persons who also lost cattle to the rustlers when they reported the matter to the Seriki were told told not to disclose the theft to the suspect hence the suspicion about him.

Some other victims of the kidnap for ransom in the community identified as Haruna Magagi, Mubarak Al Hassan,Magaji Muhamed, Abdullatif Lawal, Rabiu Mauazu and Salatu Mohammed said that their relatives paid a total of six million, four hundred thousand naira (N6,400,000.00) to the bandits in order to secure their freedom.

On the case of gun running and illegal possession of prohibited firearms, the key suspect Musa Adamu 42 was nabbed by the Police operatives in connection with the selling of AK 47 rifle to one Kadede.

One Yusuf Babawuro who who was alleged to have assisted him to buy the rifle from one man called Jagaban was also arrested by the IRT operatives at Fadama area of Lafia Nasarawa State.

Upon interrogation, he confessed to have sold two other AK47 rifles to from the same Jagaban adding that he sold his own AK47 assualt rifle to one Dabo now at large at three hundred and fifty thousand naira N350,000.00.

Some other suspects arrested by the Police team include a kid cattle rustler Haruna Abubakar 20 from Kungurumi in Gusau Zamfara State who allegedly rustled over 30 cows from Kainji in Niger State to Kizara in Zamfara State.

The suspect who mentioned the names of other gang members of the criminal gang as Aminu, Bello and Tukur said that their boss is one Yellow who doesn’t come out of their camp.

He confessed to have spent six months in the camp of the kidnappers after he took some rustled cattle to the gang leader who gave him one hundred and seventy thousand naira (N170,000.00) and he was promised to be given a cow.

Police operatives acting on credible information traced the suspect to Kainji Niger State where he was arrested at 12.00 am.

Commander of the Police unit Tunji Disu a Deputy Commissioner of Police while profiling some of these arrested crime suspects asked the Police officers to dig deeper into some of the cases for more information

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba through the Force Image Maker CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi has directed that a thorough and discreet investigation of all the cases be carried out by the Police authorities.

All the cattle rustling and similar cases he said must be diligently prosecuted in the nation’s law courts to ensure that justice is served on all the parties involved.