No evil must befall Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, IPOB warns FG

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Sunday warned that nobody would blame it for the deadly action it would take if anything untoward happened to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while in Department of State Services, DSS detention facilities.

The IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, sounded the note of warning while recalling IPOB earlier demand for unconditional release of Kanu from DSS facilities sequel to incessant attacks on correctional centres and other places by suspected terrorists’.

In the words of the image maker, “we wish to reiterate our earlier emphasis over intended make-believe plan to attack DSS facility Abuja by already drawn up stunt actors (DSS agents) at the very location where our leader Mazi Nnamdi is being held incarcerated having successfully tested with Kuje prison without consequences.”

“The plan was hatched by Nigeria Government with strategic and tactical input of UK Government, the reason for UK and Nigeria alliance in such cowardice and evil plan is due to their disdain for allowing Indigenous People across the world to enjoy freedom such as the British enjoy Brexit from the European Union.

“This alliance perceives Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a stumbling block from their modern day oppressive tendencies therefore wants him dead having tried several unsuccessful attempts in Afaraukwu, London, USA, Kenya and even in Abuja for which Chukwu Okike Abiama had always proven himself.”

“IPOB intelligence unit, the M.Branch intercepted this purported plan by Britain and Nigeria to stop Biafra agitation and freedom from Nigeria and Nigeria allies have decided to replicate what they did in 1967-1970 and still on the way to do it again against the innocent citizens of Biafra. The world should take note.”

He therefore warned that, “the world should take note because if anything untoward happens to our leader Mazi Nnamdi (The leader of over 75 million of fanatical lovers of Biafra freedom), in DSS custody nobody should blame IPOB for inevitable and uncontrollable boundless calamitous consequences that would befall whom it may not concern, know it that your silence or accomplices hardens our conscience towards the pursuit of this great nation called Biafra.

“IPOB needs unconditional release of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ,because there is no prison in the South that is safe for him, therefore we still need him released unconditionally to avoid dangerous terms IPOB may take against Nigeria.”

“There are many jail breaks in Nigeria since Buhari and his APC party took over power and nothing was done or checked out the cause of these prison breaks, the number of prison breaks was so alarming and therefore no country in the world experienced the kind of jail breaks in the history”.

He listed dates and names of jail break to include, September 3, 2015 in Sokoto, where13 inmates escaped, October 7th 2017 Enugu maximum prison, 2 inmates escaped, December 27th, 2017, Ikot Ekpene, 47 inmates escaped, June 4th, 2018 Minna, 240 inmates escaped, October 19, 2020 , Oko Prison in Edo, scores escaped, 7th October 21, 2020 and Benin Prison 1,993 inmates escaped, 8th October 22, 2020 – Okitipupa, 58 inmates released, among others.

According to him, the latest plan was conceived and planned by Fulani caliphate and some Fulani Governors in the North that included, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto states, jointly adopted by the Government headed in Nigeria by Catriona Liang (British High Commissionner/Nigeria Government supervisor).

“We warn that such cowardice plan be dropped haven been exposed to the public. It is not our business that the notorious FBI most wanted super-criminal cop Abba Kyari was among major reasons for the “Kuje prison break” and has been whisked to Ghana, as at now, and we demand IPOB member’ s corpse in Kuje be released to us for proper funeral.

“IPOB leadership works day and night to ensure that Biafra freedom is totally achieved. Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu is a gentle, disciplined and peaceful leader compared to most of the characters being led, therefore we caution again that the hatched plans to tamper with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s life be nullified immediately”.

“Having lost confidence in terrorists dominated security of Nigeria, the last thing we must never hear or condole is planned attempt on our leader’s life, such attempt would never bear good fruit as teeming supporters and lovers of MNK and Biafra struggle in over 108 countries prefer to die for Kanu, a situation Nigeria can never survive from.”

“We urge the British Government to jettison pretense and direct Nigeria Government to Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally or send back to UK where he lives, let him be returned back to Amaechi Mbazuruike or Prof. George Obiozor for his safety.

Britain must realized that we sincerely had never written nor taken our campaign to Russia, formally informing them that finances Ukrainian war weapons from resources stolen from Biafra through British aided Nigeria Military occupation and media controlled massacre of our people. Boris Johnson and Buhari at CHOGBM in Kigali Rwanda never agreed to free the Innocent man Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Igbos continues to ask question why the British eternal hatred on them”.