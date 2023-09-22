Police exhume Mohbad’s corpse, for autopsy, nab nurse

.Help arrest Naira Marley, singer’s mother cries out

The Lagos State Police Command had said the autopsy conducted on Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, had been concluded.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to newsmen during a telephone conversation on Thursday.

He said, “Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting results.”

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Police Command had earlier confirmed the exhumation of the corpse of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad on Thursday.

The police also arrested the nurse who reportedly injected the deceased singer prior to his demise on Tuesday, September 12.

However, while responding to an enquiry by our correspondent concerning arrests made by the police in connection with the late singer’s death, Hundeyin said, “I can’t answer questions on the arrests yet because I don’t have that update. However, the nurse is in our custody; I can confirm that.”

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, had earlier issued a direct and urgent directive to the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohynwa, instructing to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing of Mohbad.

Meanwhile, consequent upon the growing public concerns and the preliminary police review of the general circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad, Owohunwa had earlier directed the commencement of a full-scale criminal investigation into the case.

Hundeyin made the development Saturday night in an official correspondence obtained by our correspondent.

However, the circumstances leading to the death of Mohbad who died on Tuesday at the age of 27, is yet to be unraveled and ascertained.

Giving an update on Saturday night, Hundeyin said, “To this end, the Commissioner of Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to coordinate the investigation.

“The team, which comprises seasoned homicide detectives, has been tasked to aggregate all allegations, suspicions and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer and undertake a professional, diligent and timely investigation with a view to establishing facts, clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation), as well as technical and scientific tools that are vital to the detailed investigation of homicide allegations of this nature.

“In aid of this initiative, the Lagos State Government has pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team in all ways required to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while consulting with the State Commissioner of Police earlier today on how best to ensure that the case is expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly,”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had invited the Department of Security Services to join the probe of late the singer.

This was contained in a statement signed by Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Tuesday. The state government also commiserated with the family and fans of the former Marlian Records signee.

“We feel the pains of losing such a talented and promising young man, who made a name for himself in a highly competitive industry. May the Almighty grant his soul rest and comfort his bereaved family and fans,” the statement read.

In addition to the police special investigative team in Lagos to probe the death of Mohbad, “Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invited the DSS to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best-in-class technology to unearth the truth.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu has directed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation. Consequently, DSS has also joined the investigation so as to get justice for the youngster, his family, and teeming fans,” it added.

The state government pleaded with all those who may have vital information that may assist the investigation process to avail the investigating team of such.

“Government also appeals to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence that may assist the process,” it added.

It would be recalled reports that the management of Mohbad, on Monday night, announced a candlelight procession and tribute night for the late artiste.

Since Mohbad’s death, his music fans and sympathisers have called for a proper investigation to know the cause of his death.

Taking to the social media handles of the late singer, the management “appreciate the outpouring of love from Fans across the world to the ones who’ve organised events in their communities as a way to honour and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s candlelight procession and tribute concert.”

Also, human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, said on Wednesday that Omowunmi, wife of Mohbad, visited him to demand justice for her late husband.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Falana noted that he visited the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, adding that he (Owohunwa) had been assured that investigation had been launched.

“The young widow of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, visited our office yesterday (Tuesday) to seek support in pursuing justice for her late husband.

“While sympathising with her and the entire Aloba family, we assured her of our unalloyed commitment to ensure that the circumstances of the unfortunate death of the Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter were unearthed.

“Thereafter, we held a meeting with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, in respect of the investigation being conducted by the police in respect of the matter. The CP furnished me with the progress made so far in the investigation.

“We commend Nigerian youths for protesting peacefully and demanding justice. I assure them and other concerned citizens that we shall collaborate with the coroner to expose those who are remotely and directly responsible for the suspicious death of Mohbad.”

Help apprehend Naira Marley, question NDLEA, Mohbad’s mother begs Nigerians

Mrs Aloba, the mother of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, has urged the Federal Government and Nigerians in general to help uncover the truth behind her son’s untimely demise.

She made the call when Sen. Elisha Abbo, Chairman, Senate Committee on Entertainment, Economy, and Nollywood actresses , Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo, paid the family a condolence visit in Lagos on Thursday.

Aloba, who spoke in Yoruba Language, alleged that Naira Marley, the owner of Marlian Record label, is connected to her son’s death.

She also called for assistance in investigating the matter further.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 27-year-old Mohbad was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records and left the label in 2022.

She said that her late son had always complained about serious threat to his life by Naira Marley and some other individuals.

In tears, Aloba said “I know my son, he told me that Naira Marley usually threatened him. Please Nigerians help me to look for him; please have mercy on me; that is all you can do for me.

“I cannot singlehandedly fish him out. Also, he told me the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) gave him some water in a bottle to drink sometimes ago. Help me please.

“My son was always beaten. Even he was mentioning Sam Larry, l don’t know them. They enslaved my son.

“He was always telling me to guide him so he would not be killed, these were all he was saying until they finally killed him. Please help me.”

Speaking, Abbo assured Mohbad’s mother of protection and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

He also pledged to spearhead the campaign for a Creative Economy Commission.

He said the Commission aims to address conflicts within the creative industry, including disputes related to record labels and artist contracts.

“It will also help in preventing situations where individuals resort to self-help,” Abbo said.

NAN reports that the Police Command in Lagos State on Thursday announced that it has completed exhumation of the body of Mohbad to conduct an autopsy as part of further investigation