Nigeria Energy conference: Over 7,000 energy stakeholders discover pathways to achieve energy efficiency in West Africa

The 10th edition of the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference after three days of engaging discussions and networking among over 7,000 local and international energy stakeholders from across the world has come to an end with stakeholders charting pathways to energy efficiency and sufficiency in West Africa. The event themed, “Unlocking new value with reforms, investments and technology” was held from 19 to 21 September 2023, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Held under the patronage of the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Power, the Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit witnessed the presence of distinguished guests and leaders in the Energy sector. Among the notable dignitaries were: Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Honourable Minister of Power, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Dafe C. Akpeneye, Commissioner- Legal, Licensing & Compliance, NERC; Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, MD/CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria; Folake Soetan, MD&CEO, Ikeja Electric; Engr. Aliu Tukur Tahir, Managing Director, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency; Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, Managing Director and CEO, Rural Electrification Agency and many others.

“I feel very pleased to deliver this address at this year’s edition of the Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit, which is a high-level gathering of government leaders, policy leaders, energy leaders, political leaders, and intellectual partners and investors to share knowledge, develop solutions, and form partnerships to meet Nigeria’s energy challenges in order to provide a new premise for the Nigerian energy and power sector, increase access to electricity, and drive economic growth. It has been a pleasure engaging with stakeholders and leaders in the energy sector at this year’s edition of the Nigerian Energy Leadership Summit,” Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, Managing Director and CEO, Rural Electrification Agency, said while speaking at the conference.

“As we all know, the global drive towards achieving energy transition due to the adverse effects of climate change brought about by global warming is well underway, and Nigeria is not left out in this journey. While we transition from commercial energy fields, technology, and systems, there are still, unfortunately, at least 80 million Nigerians without any form of energy access. This implies that the energy transition we are promoting and implementing must be fair, just, and inclusive for all. The REA is working on ensuring that there is a clear education plan that guides us towards energy access to over 18 million Nigerians”, he concluded.

Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director, Nigeria Energy, said “Nigeria Energy will continue to support the government and the industry by not just addressing the challenges but providing reliable long-term solutions for the power sector in West Africa and help achieve its supply goals sustainably. This anniversary edition was with full support from key stakeholders in the industry who helped us shape the event to better fit the needs of the energy industry in Nigeria and across West Africa. Connecting key stakeholders and governments with visionary professionals to accelerate the generation, transmission, and distribution capacity for over 9 years, this edition brought together distributors, contractors, developers, investors, project owners and utilities to network and develop reliable power solutions for the region’s peak energy demand and pave the way for decentralisation.”

The 10th-year anniversary edition of the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference demonstrated its commitment to advancing West Africa’s energy sector and fostering a sustainable energy future by bringing together over 7,000 visitors and more than 200 exhibitors, as well as three international pavilions from China, Germany, and Turkey. The event was sponsored by Skipper as the main event sponsor, Tetracore, Huawei, and Simba as Platinum Sponsors, Jinko Solar, Okaya, JMG, UTEC, and Ofstar as Gold Sponsors, Unisell Interlinked as Silver Conference Sponsor, and Felicity, Fronius, Lucy, Jubaili, JA Solar, Gil Siemens, Su-Kam and Powerpro as Silver Event Sponsors. Nigeria Energy and Informa Markets look forward to building on this success in the years to come, bringing together global thought leaders and driving positive change in the energy landscape.

Nigeria Energy is a key platform gathering contractors, developers, investors, project owners and utilities to meet and develop reliable power solutions for the country’s peak energy demand and pave the way for decentralisation.