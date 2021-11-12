Champion Newspapers Limited
Police arrest suspected killer of Vanguard Journalist

The Police have arrested a commercial driver suspected to be responsible for the death of a Vanguard Journalist, Tordue Salem.

The suspect, a 29-year-old commercial driver, Itoro Clement was paraded on Friday in Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba said Clement was arrested following an investigation carried out by the Force Intelligence Bureau.

The hit-and-run driver Itoro Clement confessed to killing the missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem.

Parading the suspect on Friday at the IRT premises in Abuja, Itoro said he hit Salem at the Mabushi area on October 13 and sped off.

 

