Plateau: Mutfwang signs two electricity laws to enhance development

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has signed into law two crucial electricity bills aimed at ensuring a robust and reliable power supply for the state’s economic prosperity and overall advancement.

The laws, Plateau State Energy Corporation and Plateau State Electricity Market, are designed to facilitate the generation of adequate electricity, including renewable energy sources, to meet the needs of the public and to enable surplus sales to neighboring states.

Governor Mutfwang, who signed the laws on Tuesday at the New Government House Little Rayfield, Jos, emphasized the vast potential of each Local Government Area within the state to contribute significantly to electricity generation and distribution.

“This initiative marks a pivotal milestone in our developmental journey, underscoring the indispensable role of electricity. It’s second only to water in its importance, as without it, functioning becomes severely constrained,” Governor Mutfwang stated.

He reiterated that this initiative signifies the outset of a journey towards substantial development and affirmed Plateau State’s readiness for substantial growth and progress.

The Governor extended an invitation to both local and international investors, in view of the favorable climate and hospitable environment for investment within the state.

“My vision is for Plateau to become a major electricity provider. With your cooperation and support, this dream is entirely feasible,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Plateau State House of Assembly for promptly passing the bills and solicited continued collaboration for the state’s advancement.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Plateau State, Barr. Philimon Daffi, hailed the laws as essential components of the current administration’s development agenda.

He emphasized the pivotal role of electricity in industrial growth, affirming that under Barr. Caleb Mutfwang’s leadership, the Plateau State Government has taken deliberate measures to enhance electricity infrastructure, thereby delivering tangible benefits of democracy to the populace.