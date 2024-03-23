Plateau Government poised to address plights of MSMEs with grants for ease of doing business

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Government of Plateau State has reinstated commitment and determination towards addressing the plights of Micro small medium enterprises (MSMEs), by providing them with assorted grants for ease of doing business in the state.

Special adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang on entrepreneurship, Joseph Gyang, stated that government unwavering support and empowerment of entrepreneurs, will go a long in unleashing their potentials to create jobs, drive innovation, and contribute to the overall prosperity of Plateau.

Gyang, made the revelation Friday, during a one day stakeholders entrepreneurship engagement meeting, held at Crispan Hotel and Resort, Rayfield road, Jos.

“Our vision is aligned with the government commitment to enhancing human capital development, infrastructure, and industrialization in Plateau state. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives, we aim to create a thriving business hub that attracts investors, creates jobs and contributes to the socio-economic development of the state.”

Encouraging entrepreneurs to embrace technology to drive lasting economic growth, the SA assured government readiness to invest in training and educational programs that equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

While shedding on the theme: “redefining entrepreneurship”, keynote speaker, commissioner for Local government and chieftaincy affairs, Ephraim Usman, outline some of the challenges threatening small medium enterprises (SMEs) which includes access to loan, training, palliative, rswt materials, storage facilities among others.

He expressed optimism that government had put machinery motion as they procured about 34 vehicles for Operation Rainbow personnel to guaranteed the safety of businesses within Jos city center and 17 LGAs.

However, Director General, Plateau State Microfinance Development Agency (PLASMIDA), Bomkam Wuyep, revealed small medium enterprises (SMEs) contributes about 46% of the Internally generated revenue, IGR, and 90% jobs in the state.

He noted that as the agency saddle with the responsibility of poverty reduction, noting the current administration of Mutfwang has rejig the agency for the effective sustainability of MSMEs in the state.

Meanwhile, stakeholders who grace the interaction session charged Plateau government to prioritize harnessing raw materials produced in the state to add value to revenue generation of the state