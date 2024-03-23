FCT Police nabs suspect who faked his own kidnap, others

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command have arrested and paraded a suspect who allegedly specializes in faking of his own kidnap and other suspected criminals terrrorising the nation’s capital.

FCT Police Commissioner CP Benneth C.Igwe and his team had arrested the suspect after credible information were received by the Police operatives on the suspect.

He made the disclosure at a press briefing where the suspect and other criminal suspects were paraded before newsmen at the Command Heaquters in Abuja.

He informed that on March 17,/2023 at about 5:30pm, One Akuh Chinemezeh reported at APO Divisional Headquarters that his younger brother one Pascal Akuh 28 years, called him saying he was arrested by Police and taken to SCID custody.

On the strength of this, the police and suspect’s family went to SCID, IRT and FCID detention facilities, only to discover that he is not in any of the aforementioned facilities.

With the help of a tracker using coordinates, the suspect’s vehicle was traced to an area in Wumba, Apo.

Acting on this intelligence, the police operatives from Apo Division swiftly mobilised to the scene, searched the entire axis and subsequently traced the suspect to a hotel in Lokogoma later in the night and arrested the suspect.

During interrogation, suspect confessed that he only faked his own kidnap to prank the lady he intended to marry to know if she really loves him. Suspect is to be arraigned in court soon.

In a similar development, on March 11, 2024 at about 19:40hrs, one Chiedozie Ubah ‘m’ of Saburi II Dei-dei, Abuja, reported at Gwa Gwa division that his pregnant wife Rosemary Ubah left home to the hospital on same date for a scan but did not return home.

He later received a call through his wife’s phone number telling him that his wife had been kidnapped and demanded for two (2) million naira ransom before her release.

He transferred the sum of two (2) million naira into his wife’s account as instructed by the kidnapper.

He later brought his wife to the station after her release. During interrogation, the wife freely confessed to have conspired with one man named Walter Ezeala ‘m’ living in the same street with them at Saburi to extort money from her husband.

The said Walter was arrested and he confessed that his own share was eight hundred thousand (N800,000) naira and the lady took one million two hundred thousand naira (N1,200,000). The sum of Seven hundred and ninety three thousand five hundred naira (N793,500) cash, two (2) FCMB ATM cards and two android phones were recovered from them. Suspects will be charged to court soon.

The Police boss who also paraded other criminal suspects said that the FCT Police Command, under his leadership, will do all within its power to prevent crime and criminality in all of its forms and ensure the safety of all.

He added that this can be effectively achieved only with the utmost cooperation of the residents of FCT.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng