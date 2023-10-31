Plateau Government partners African Development Bank to establish special agro processing zone

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Plateau State Government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have reached an agreement to establish a Special Agro Processing Zone in the State.

The initiative is aimed at revitalizing the state economy and creating employment opportunities for its teeming youths.

The agreement was formalized during a bilateral meeting between Governor Caleb Mutfwang and AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, held on the sidelines of the World Food Prize Foundation Dialogue 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa, United States of America.

The discussion arose due to Plateau State’s absence from the initial phases of the AfDB’s initiative, which focused on industrializing agricultural potential in African subnational entities.

Governor Mutfwang highlighted Plateau State’s suitability for various agricultural ventures, citing its favorable climatic conditions. He emphasized the potential for improving agricultural products along the value chain, including potatoes, maize, wheat, yam, quinoa, soybeans, fruits, vegetables, exotic flowers, and various meat productions. These enhancements, he said, aim to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and increase farmers’ earning capacities.

The governor expressed his commitment to creating an enabling environment for investments and ensuring the state’s economic growth.

Dr. Adesina on his part, praised the engagement and reaffirmed AfDB’s dedication to developing the Special Agro Processing Zone in Plateau.

In addition to establishing the SAPZ, AfDB plans to provide capacity development for Plateau’s human resources and integrate the state into other bank programs, Dr. Adesina underscored the significance of Plateau State’s re-enlistment in the SAPZ plan, given its vast untapped agricultural potential.

The SAPZ initiative, with an investment of approximately one billion dollars, is part of AfDB’s strategy to boost Africa’s agro-economy. Nigeria’s Vice President, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the success of SAPZ during his session with Dr. Adesina, aligning with President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Other notable attendees at the meeting included Dr. Beth Dunford, Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development; Prof Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, Senior Special Advisor to the President on Industrialization; Dr. Martin Fregene, Director of Agriculture and Agro-Industry; Richard Uku, Senior Advisor to the AfDB President; and Monde Nyambe, AfDB Task Manager, among other high-ranking AfDB officials.

