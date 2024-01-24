Plateau Assembly crisis: Police stop 16 sacked PDP legislators from sitting

From Daniel Dauda, Jos and From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Police operatives on Tuesday stopped the 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the Plateau State House of Assembly sacked by the Court of Appeal from sitting.

The incident occurred as the lawmakers and their supporters were getting ready to resume plenary at the Rayfield Old Government House in Jos.

The Government House was overrun by police and other security personnel, who prevented the dismissed lawmakers from entering the House of Assembly’s Chambers.

However, the lawmakers promised not to leave the building.

Daily Champion had earlier reported that following the vow by the sacked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the Plateau State House of Assembly to resume plenary today despite their sack by the Appeal Court, the Police Command beefed up security at the Assembly complex in Jos, the state capital.

Armed policemen were deployed to the Old Government House Jos venue of the sitting as early as 5am.

The ousted 16 PDP legislators are relying on the Supreme Court judgment that overturned the decision of the lower court and reinstated Governor Caleb Mutfwang as the duly elected governor of the state.

Addressing reporters in Jos on Monday, January 22, the PDP members cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against approaching the House of Assembly, citing the Supreme Court’s pronouncement, which nullified the Court of Appeal’s judgment that led to their dismissal.

“What is happening in Plateau Assembly is a shame. If this fragile democracy collapses, the Nigerian judiciary should be held responsible. The judiciary has thoroughly messed up the system and these Judges should be ashamed of themselves. If Plateau State erupts in crisis, the Justices of the Court of Appeal who gave this odious and perverse judgement sacking people legitimately elected by the electorate and imposing on them those without the mandate of the people should be held accountable.”

Meanwhile, The speaker Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan have revealed that there are 32 claimants of the 16 existing vacant seats in the state Assembly as they were been served with court process.

Plateau 10th Assembly speaker disclosed this to newsmen amidst heavy security personnel on Tuesday at the Assembly’s temporary chamber Old Government House Rayfield after resumption from two months recess.

Recall the State Assembly was on recess since November 2023 and billed 23rd January, 2024 as a date for the resumption of plenary.

Daily Champion reports that, while the Lawmakers were on recess,16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislature were sacked by the Appeal Court Tribunal that sat in Abuja on the ground of party structure and affirmed candidates of All Progressive Congress (APC).

It was also gathered that the 16 sacked PDP Lawmakers during a press conference on Monday 22nd

January, 2024, in Jos vowed to resumed plenary today Tuesday.

According to Rt. Hon. Dewan, “As you know the Plateau State House of Assembly went on recess and agreed to resumed on January 23rd, 2024, and to God be the glory, as you can see we came back from the recess for legislative business. And by the grace of God we will give all the needed legislative support to the Nigerian President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Caleb Mutfwang here on the Plateau State.”

On issue of 16 sacked PDP Lawmakers, the speaker said, for now there are 8 Assembly members in Plateau state.

“There is court process that have served us in regard to this 16 vacancies and as I am talking to you there are 32 members claiming for 16 vacancies in the Assembly. And, as said earlier, we as Lawmakers we allowed the Judiciary to do the needful by interpreting the law and at the right time we will know the rightful occupants of the 16 seats in the Assembly but for now me and my Honourable colleagues as duly members of the Assembly were 8 pending the determination of the court”, Dewan stated.

Spokesman of the 16 sacked PDP Plateau Assembly legislators admit they were satisfied with position of leadership of the Assembly since it is based on legal issues.

“We are satisfied and convinced by the position of the Honourable speaker. As your aware we are law abiding citizens of this state and Nigeria, and were law makers not law breakers.

“And as you can see we coordinate ourselves, were harmonious in our approach and cordial, and by that we agreed absolutely with the position of the leadership of Plateau State House of Assembly and were abide by it because it is a legal issue.”

.APC commends police for averting anarchy

However, the All Progressives Congress, Plateau State Chapter has commended security agencies in the state for their timely intervention which averted total breakdown of law and order at the resumed sitting of Plateau State House of Assembly members on Tuesday 23rd. January, 2023.

The APC leadership regretted that the dismissed lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party made good their threat and gatecrashed into the House of Assembly to resume sitting as members.

A statement signed by Sylvanus Namang, State Publicity Secretary and circulated to newsmen in Abuja, the APC regretted that the “former members of the House of Assembly who were sacked by the Court of Appeal, trooped into the House of Assembly temporary location at Old Government House with hundreds of their unruly and gullible supporters.

“However, the police and other arms of security agencies in the state, exercised maximum restraint and professionalism by preventing them from having access to the premises of the sitting.

“Making a caricature of themselves, the 16 former PDP law makers had their empty threat collapsed like a pack of cards as the law enforcement agencies demonstrated maturity in handling the issue.”

Namang said “the APC in Plateau State which has always believed in the rule of law and peace, urged the eight members, seven APC and one from YPP, who sat to hasten the process of swearing in the 16 members of the House, 15 APC and one Labour Party in order for the House to have full compliments of its 24 membership for conduct of seamless legislative duties.”

“At this juncture, we wish to specifically commend the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kudangbena Dewan for his steadfastness in standing by the rule of law and due process.

“To the 16 members who have exercised great patience in the face of all provocations, we salute and commend them for exhibiting maturity and due diligence towards the peace, security and good governance of the state. They are, indeed truly honourable men who deserve praise by true democrats.”

The APC also expressed gratitude to its supporters across the state “over their maturity and understanding on the logjam in spite of all provocation and intimidation by the lawless and irritant PDP horde of members and supporters.

“It urges them to remain calm and patient as the 16 members who have their certificates of return which are irrevocable and irreversible victories would be sworn into office in no distant time,” the statement said.

. As Mutfwang imposes 24-hr dusk-to-dawn curfew in Mangu LGA

Menahwile, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has declared a 24 hour dust-to-door curfew in Mangu Local Government Area of the state with immediate effect.

The rationale behind the imposition of curfew in Mangu followed the deteriorating security situation in the Area.

Daily Champion gathered that there were destruction of properties worth millions following the attack and stabbed of women in Alogom community, few meters away from the security check point, who are coming from market to Mangu town on Monday evening by suspected Fulani militias.

It was also learned that two youth who are riding a motorcycle were attacked and killed instantly. A situation that generated pandemonium on Tuesday leading to destruction of valuables in the LGA

Many people were reportedly killed and those injured are receiving medical attention in hospitals.

A statement issued to newsmen in Jos the state capital by Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs, said, Governor Mutfwang took the decision after consultations with the relevant security agencies.

He stated that only persons on essential duties are allowed to move within the Local Government area until further notice.

He urged all citizens, especially residents of Mangu Local Government area, to comply with the directive and assist the security personnel by providing reliable information to restore peace and order in the area.

He lamented that some people are still determined to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the state, despite the government’s efforts to end the activities of terrorist elements.

He expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured, and assured them that the government will not relent in ensuring lasting peace in the state. He promised that the curfew will be reviewed as soon as the security situation improves.