Place Plateau interest above self interest, Mutfwang tasks 19 commissioners

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau state, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has charged the newly appointed 19 commissioners to place Plateau’s interest above self-interest.

Governor Mutfwang while inaugurating the newly appointed commissioners, held in Langfield Resort, Rayfield Jos, Friday challenged the appointees to consider their selection as a call to service.

He said: “Your selection is based on merit, it is left for you to deliver on the responsibility in your various ministry.

“You’re coming at the time when the state is battling with enormous challenges, therefore it is time to strive and add value and complement the efforts of the current administration.

“Plateau is in need of governance and the time is now…

Mutfwang went ahead to assign portfolios to the commissioners on their area of specialization.

Below is the list of the 19 commissioners and their portfolios:

1. Mr. Peter L Gwom – Barkin Ladi, Commissioner of Environment

2. Hon. Sule Musa Haruna – Bassa, Commissioner of Commerce

3. Adams Bulus Leshak – Bokkos, Commissioner of Works

4. Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms – Jos East, Commissioner of Information

5. Peter Nyam Gai – Jos North, Commissioner of Lands and Survey

6. Mr. Jatau Davou Gyang – Jos South, Commissioner of Transport

7. Mr. Bugama Samson Ishaku – Kanke, Commissioner of Agriculture

8. Hon, Ephraim Usman – Kanam, Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

9. Hon. Joshua Lever Ubandoma – Langtang North, Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development

10. Asso, Prof. Obert Gossele Nanjul – Langtang South, Commissioner of Science and Technology

11. Mrs. Caroline Pangiang – Mikang, Commissioner of Women Affairs

12. Mrs. Dongkum Grace Shwarta – Pankshin, Commissioner of Finance

13. Mr. Chrysanthus Dawam – Quaanpan, Commissioner of Budget and Planning

14. Dr. (Mrs) Kachollom Pyam Gang – Riyom, Commissioner of Education (Higher)

15. Hon. Noel Naanniap Nkup – Shendam, Commissioner of Water Resources and Energy

16. Mr. Nyalun M. Salibu – Wase, Commissioner of Education (Secondary)

17. Bashir Lawandi Datti – Jos North, Commissioner of Sports and Youths

18. Dr. Cletus Shurkuk- Pankshin, Commissioner of Health

19. Mrs. Jamila Tukur – Qua’an-Pan, Commissioner of Tourism and Hospitality